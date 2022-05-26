4 Reasons to Start Using Digital Business Cards

Paper business cards have been around for centuries, but in a post-covid and heavily digital world they’re slowly becoming obsolete. Once upon a time business cards were the best way to connect with peers, promote your business and network with other professionals. And while getting the information you would from a business card is still important, the way you’re getting it has changed significantly.

In recent years professionals have turned to social networks like LinkedIn and digital business cards when they’re looking to connect with other people. If you’re still unsure whether it’s time to ditch the paper business cards, keep reading, since we’ll give you the four reasons why you should go digital.

You Don’t Have to Be Physically Close to Anyone to Share Your Business Cards

Before digital cards came onto the scene, you needed to hand your paper card to someone or include it in a package you’re sending. It’s obvious why this system was flawed, especially in a post-covid world where most of the networking happens online.

With a digital business card app, you can share your details even with people who aren’t using the same app as you. You don’t have to be physically present. You can even share them while video conferencing. It’s a perfect way to network with people during online events, but it’s also practical in real-life since it minimizes the exposure to germs.

They’re Always up to Date

When you change your phone number or your office moves you need to print a whole new batch of business cards so that you can share the correct information with other professionals. With digital business cards, anytime you update your information your contacts will receive a notification.

This way, you don’t have to worry about checking in with everyone in your network to provide them with new details.

Digital Business Cards Are Better for the Planet

Some data shows that more than seven million trees are cut down for business cards each year, and about 90% of cards get thrown away immediately. That’s a lot of wasted trees, and paper.

If you move to digital cards, you’ll become less wasteful and reduce your carbon footprint. And with people paying more attention to sustainability, this move will definitely be a plus on your end.

You Can Scan Paper Cards With Your App

Most digital card apps will allow you to scan paper cards and they’ll automatically digitize the information written on them. With an app, you can also categorize and organize your card collection. It’s simpler to search for people, and you’ll always have access to it.

Final Thoughts

Paper business cards don’t have the same effect they did a few decades ago. Almost everything in our lives is digital, so why not digitize your business cards? As we mentioned, it’s good for the environment, it makes networking easier, and the apps help you stay organized and on top of all of your contacts.

These four reasons aren’t the only reasons you should ditch your paper cards, but they will surely make you think about switching.