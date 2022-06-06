5 Ways Hughes Marino Has Transformed Tenant Representation

Hughes Marino began 11 years ago because its founders felt the industry was deeply flawed. When its CEO received his real estate license by the age of 18, the then-rookie broker immediately realized he had a passion for tenant representation that would stick with him throughout his entire career.

“We’re leveling the playing field for all of these disenfranchised companies within this commercial real estate game that have always been kind of screwed over by the industry,” he says. “So that’s been my whole mantra. At a core level, what really sets us apart is our 100% focus on tenants.”

He finds it shocking to see how many companies get taken advantage of without even knowing it. “We are a true tenant representation company; you really need an independent, conflict-free fiduciary alliance with your broker, and that’s what we provide,” he says.

Hughes Marino, which has thousands of clients, is dedicated to changing how tenant representation is carried out and focuses on corporate tenants in lieu of landlords. The organization’s leadership says it hires top talent to provide total client support working with real estate attorneys, lease audit specialists, and construction managers. The business was founded on the principle that great companies deserve top independent representation. The company sees tenants as the lifeblood of the commercial property field.

1. Acting in Its Client’s Best Interest

“We fight for our clients,” Hughes Marino’s CEO says. “People are what matter most. Whether it be buying a building or doing a long-term lease, you need your own representation. You need somebody to protect your interests.” Self-described as the “hardest workers in the room,” the Hughes Marino team consistently works to give tenants a fair deal.

2. Focusing on Financial Goals and Growth Objectives

Representing clients throughout the nation and the world, Hughes Marino has transformed commercial tenant property representation in multiple markets. “We’re about getting our clients the best possible results. We’re revolutionizing our industry and simultaneously changing the game for companies and how they tackle finding solutions to their property requirements,” says Managing Director Tucker Hughes. “Most companies are forced to negotiate against some of the most sophisticated landlords out there, and most people don’t know their options. We want to help companies get educated and truly understand what options are out there and aid in making an informed decision rather than negotiating in a vacuum because that just doesn’t work.”

3. Hughes Marino Is Not Beholden to Any Landlords

The San Diego-headquartered tenant representation company has developed a niche by creating worthwhile options for tenants. The company is working to help tenants gain more independence mainly because such a significant component of any company’s operating expenses is typically wrapped up in its property expenses. The business also offers a variety of free resources on its website, Hughesmarino.com, to give clients checklists and calculators to cater to clients’ needs.

4. Hughes Marino Champions the Underdog

The brand’s leadership says it’s enthusiastic about being committed to serving tenants in an industry that’s traditionally favored the needs of landlords. Regardless of the client’s size, Hughes Marino advocates for all tenants and works to protect them, especially when negotiating deals with landlords. The company ditched the old-school dual-agency business model of a commercial property brokerage to shift leverage back to tenants. “Commercial brokerage companies spend most of their time and energy helping landlords to the detriment of their tenant customers,” says Senior Vice President Scott Johnstone. “This dual-agency approach places the tenant in a poor negotiation posture for lease and purchase opportunities. Hughes Marino is the nation’s premier tenant-only representation firm. The mission is straightforward: provide best-in-class commercial real estate offerings to tenants and buyers, never landlords and owners.”

5. Hughes Marino Saves Clients Time, Money, and Risk

Executive Vice President David Marino says business owners can find solace in knowing their interests haven’t been compromised and they’ve been given all their options regarding a lease or property purchase.

“Free from the shackles and chains of landlord listings, tenant representation service providers like Hughes Marino are able to deliver that comfort, saving our clients time, risk, and money, so they can get back to running their businesses,” he explains.

The firm’s CEO concurs. Says Hughes: “Everyone at our company is a licensed broker. Most of our competitors who call themselves brokers are licensed salespeople. The fact is a salesperson isn’t accountable. It’s the broker that’s accountable. Everything we do is based on: ‘How can we better serve our clients?’”