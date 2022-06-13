Tools to incorporate for your startup company

Starting a business might be challenging as most entrepreneurs can’t deploy top-notch marketing team and tools but at the same time needs to compete with an already established firm.

Fortunately, some tools can help you get off the ground by putting your business on the right track at no or less cost.

Finding the right tools and a solid team can make you scale heights as an entrepreneur. The right tools will make you build your brand, increase productivity, and provide the best customer experience. How you leverage these tools will determine the success or failure of your business.

Many tools online can help you start your business, and these tools are categorized according to their performance. This guide will look at some categories: email marketing tools, social media marketing tools, SEO tools, content marketing tools, and project and employee management tools.

Social media marketing tools

Social media platforms have gained dominance in recent years as more people take a lot of their time on these platforms. Entrepreneurs have leveraged the use of social media platforms to promote their brands. As a startup, you can also do the same.

Promote your brand on social media before or on the day of the launch of your startup. Social media platforms are many, making it challenging to decide which one to use. For the best exposure of your brand, you can try using tools like Buffer, Hootsuite, Social Rank, etc.

You can also use your social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to market your brand further.

Email marketing

Email marketing is vital to the success of your startup as it is one of the best yours to market your business. There are many email market tools; some are free, and some are paid for.

These email market tools play a crucial role in your startup as they help optimize, set up, and automate your emails. Email marketing tools include Mailchimp, Sendgrid, Zapier, ActiveCampaign, Gsuite, etc.

Human resource tools

HR handles a variety of tasks so do the HR tools. HR software can help startups with administrative tasks like managing timesheets, evaluating employee performance, testing candidates during interviews, etc.

Before you pick the best HR tool for your startup, have a detailed plan and evaluate what you need most. Here are some HR tools to incorporate into your startup; kissflow HR cloud, Zoho people, Breezy HR, ADP, etc.

SEO tools

For your startup to be visible and get attention in the online space, you need to be a friend of search engines. Search engine optimization will help you grow your business organically, thus increasing your startup’s chances of being profitable and successful. With SEO, you can optimize your website and content for easy recognition by Google or other search engines.

There are many SEO tools to get you going; they are Google Analytics, Hubspot, RankRanger, Moz, Ahrefs, Raven, SEMrush, etc.

Employee and project management tools

Many startups have few projects and a small team to manage. Therefore, there is no need for employee and project management tools. But, remember, you’ll not stagnate there; you’ll start growing; you’ll need these tools, but unfortunately, you might not know how to use them. It would help if your start using them at the beginning of your business.

The employee management tools will help you manage the information about your employee, their engagements, and performance. To effectively manage your employees, you need the right tools. Employee management tools include; Connecteam, Workday, Gusto, Kissflow, Bullhorn, Litmos, Cornerstone, etc.

Project management tools include Monday.com, Zoho projects, Asana, Trello, etc.

Customer relationship management

It is good to focus on improving customer service as a startup. To do this, you need CRM tools. There are free CRM tools available for startups with upgrading options. Here are some CRM tools you can use: Monday.com, Pipedrive CRM, Zoho CRM, HubSpot CRM, Zendesk CRM, Salesforce CRM, etc.

There are many tools online that can help you in your day-to-day activities for your startup. Choosing the right tool will see your startup has an upwards trajectory for success.