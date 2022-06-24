Django’s Supreme Versatility makes it the Industry Standard for an Online Space Ripe for Innovation

The internet is growing at a rapid rate, particularly when it comes to businesses looking to appeal more directly to their customers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as digital transformation has sent shopping increasingly online.

This trend has had a significant impact on the world of programming. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of software developers is expected to grow by 22% over the course of the decade. As the World Wide Web continues to innovate its way towards the metaverse, we may see more businesses seek to enlist the help of developers to appeal to audiences more effectively.

However, it remains to be seen just how the next generation of the internet will be powered. Should current trends continue, the world’s most prominent programming framework will be Django, which is a language that’s functional and scalable whilst encompassed within a pragmatic design.

Created by a team of experienced developers, Django covers much of the complexity associated with web development, helping businesses to dedicate more time towards writing their apps or pages without having to struggle through the design process.

(Image: Gustav Willig Medium)

As we can see from the table above, Django has become the world’s most popular programming framework based on Github starts, highlighting its value in modern programming and far surpassing many of its competitors.

Today, some of the world’s most popular companies use Django in the form of YouTube, Google, and Instagram.

One of the greatest assets for the framework comes in the form of its supreme versatility, which enables Django programming to cater to vast and varying levels of demand and programming complexity at the same time.

With this in mind, let’s take a deeper look into why more businesses are turning to Django to achieve their online ambitions.

A Framework to Suit any Project

The beauty of Django is that it can suit any project, regardless of whether it’s based on mobile or the web. Furthermore, it’s possible to take on projects of any size and complexity – even significantly high-load applications can function well.

Due to the fact that Django suits most major databases, and enables users to utilize a database that’s more suitable in different projects – or to even add multiple different databases at the same time, Django is highly efficient for developers.

Because the framework features a built-in object-relational mapper (ORM), it’s extremely easy to migrate or move applications throughout databases with only a few lines of code to be edited. This is because Django’s ORM offers a layer between a developer and database.

Although such functionality can make it possible for Django to be picked up by individuals with little programming experience, there are still plenty of Django development specialists available that are capable of making your ideas come to life for your business.

Due to its versatility, businesses and organizations have turned to Django to develop many different applications, from content management systems to multi-platform social networks and more advanced scientific computing platforms.

Additionally, Django performs well in security and performance-intensive industries like fintech, where platforms are required to be entirely secure, and fully compliant with both domestic and international regulators. They also need to be deemed trustworthy by their network of users in order to succeed.

Significantly, Django’s popularity has contributed to make the language more scalable and reliable. Its open-source framework is frequently maintained and updated, and as a result, more cloud providers are looking to offer support for Django applications across various platforms.

This fundamentally means that once the application is launched, it can be managed by verified developers with a single command in a cloud-based environment.

Backed by a Vibrant Open-Source Community

One of the key perks of Django is that the framework doesn’t cut corners when it comes to security. This means that even if your developer hasn’t left you with a foolproof program, there’s likely to be no issues when it comes to avoiding security vulnerabilities.

As such, security features are enabled as standard throughout the framework, making it far more difficult for hackers to attack your applications.

One of the key reasons for Django’s comprehensive level of security is the framework’s vibrant open-source community. As the language has evolved to become one of the world’s favorite frameworks, it draws more attention from prospective hackers, but Django has stood strong against cyberthreats in comparison to rival frameworks.

Django’s open-source nature means that it’s built a helpful community of users. Although there’s plenty of documentation to provide guidance, it’s easy to find solutions online should you encounter issues, with platforms like Stack Overflow brimming with queries and solutions directly related to Django, for instance.

The future capabilities of the internet can be exciting and concerning for online businesses in equal measure. However, programming languages like Django allow companies to build applications today that can be appropriately scaled tomorrow to accommodate growth in traffic and the emergence of Web3.0.

With a supremely trustworthy and scalable solution, there’s little doubt why Django has evolved to become the internet’s favorite programming framework today – and it’s likely to continue to grow in popularity tomorrow.