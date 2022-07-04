5 ways to get more YouTube subscribers for your e-commerce business

After all this time, YouTube is still the king of shared content. The videos shared on there are educational, entertaining and can express your brand. Videos are shared in a few clicks with those who love it enough getting notified as new pieces arrive.

Those already using YouTube will know the power of the platform if you’re following a certain series of tips. If you keep posting, dry, dull or irrelevant content, or worse still, spam subscribers with notifications, you create a major disinterest.

Here we share how to use YouTube to its advantage to promote your brand and create an engaged audience.

1. Call to action

As with any piece of online content, you should be including a call to action. It’s where you ask the audience to do something. Asking your audience to subscribe and engage truly is essential to getting the interactions you want.

Don’t let your video content lose value. Ensure your calls to action are engaging and creative. For example, ‘For top tips for losing weight, hit that subscribe button!

2. Content is king

One way that you can develop and keep track of interesting ideas to make videos on is by scheduling content on a specific calendar after you make some creative decisions with a trusted colleague.

Content should be interesting and engaging with significant value. Using tips, facts and showing expertise keep your audience entertained.

3. Don’t forget your existing audience

You already have an audience who read your blogs and subscribe to your email lists or social media channels. By simply promoting, linking, and even creating content about your YouTube channel, you guide people already interested in what you have to say towards your videos, which will, in turn, increase engagement and visibility for people who aren’t in your initial audience.

4. Engage all social media

Have you tried a quick poll on your social platforms eg facebook, about your YouTube channel? Competitions are a great way to utilise them all. You can even post tiny parts of your new videos on socials. The more people sharing, interacting with, and being exposed to your content, the better.

Engagement on multiple platforms keeps your audience interested and helps you get more followers – plus it gives you an interactive brand image. And network away! Compliment others and watch the favour be returned.

5. Engage with other businesses

Whatever your business it’s likely there’s a successful YouTube channel to collaborate with. Make relationships with them for the long term. Use your own ideas but see if there’s a way to join forces without treading on toes.

You can even use each other’s audience for charity events.