A NEW COMMUNITY IS CREATED AS FIRST MOVERS ARRIVE AT LOVELL HOMES’ HULL DEVELOPMENT

LEADING housebuilder Lovell Homes is celebrating the arrival of the first family at its Kirk Ella development, The Sycamores.

First to snap up a plot on the site, which will boast 224 two-, three- and four-bedroom houses when complete, are second-time-buyers Laura Beet and James Beadle, who have moved into a three-bed detached Newbury home.

Laura said: “I’m originally from this area and, when James and I were looking at purchasing our second home, we decided two things: we wanted to move to Kirk Ella and we wanted to buy a new build. Initially, we came to the development to look at the three-bed semi-detached options but, when we saw the Newbury, it was too good to resist!

“The team at Lovell was on hand from start to finish to support with our sale and has continued to be there for us post-purchase whenever we’ve needed them. We’re thrilled to be the first arrivals at The Sycamores and can’t wait to meet our neighbours as more families join us.”

Colette Ben Tarcha, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to start welcoming the first families at The Sycamores as we look to create an exciting new community in Kirk Ella. The fact that we’ve been able to provide Laura with the opportunity to move back to her hometown is incredibly gratifying and I’d like to wish her and James all the best in their new home.”

Laura added: “Thanks to Lovell Homes, we’ve not only been able to move back to the town I love, but also into a house that we adore on a development that’s incredibly picturesque. Both James and I are incredibly excited to take this first step in the next chapter and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Two three-bedroom show homes and one four-bedroom are available to view, with prices for three-bedroom homes starting from £295,000 and four-bedroom homes from £345,000. Several more homes are already reserved at The Sycamores, with completion due by summer 2026.