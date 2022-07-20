Money troubles: 28% of millennials too ashamed to discuss their financial burdens amidst cost-of-living crisis

As inflation hits a 40-year high in the UK of 9.4% thanks to rising costs of food and fuel, people across the nation are struggling to make ends meet. Whilst savings rates ironically hit a decade high as the cost of living crisis spirals, new data from the UK’s most awarded personal finance startup, HyperJar, has unveiled a disparity in Brits’ feelings surrounding money between the millennials and baby boomer generations. According to their research, 28% of millennials admit to being too embarrassed to speak honestly about their finances with friends and loved ones through fear of judgement, compared to only 4% of baby boomers feeling the same way. This shocking statistic represents how the stigma around our financial situations has grown over time, becoming a sore spot of conversation and something many feel too ashamed to open up about.



At a time when many feel uncertain about what the future holds when it comes to making ends meet, the money management app HyperJar is encouraging Brits to open up and share their financial woes by leaning on loved ones and learning to budget, save and spend together. As millennials struggle to open up, baby boomers are more concerned about their children’s financial futures, as HyperJar’s research shows that 54% of Brits over the age of 65 fear their kids will have a tougher time financially than them.



Key Findings:

HyperJar’s data makes it clear that the older generation’s money worries stem from providing for their families and preparing for the uncertainty surrounding the next generation’s financial stability. Whilst a number of support measures have been announced by the government, it is evident that people across the UK will still need to rely on each other in order to navigate these extremely challenging times.

