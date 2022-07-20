Platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix and your satellite TV, have some of the best sitcoms to watch that will cure your boredom as you can’t stop watching them. To have satellite TV installed if you don’t already have it, click here. Without further ado, let’s get straight into the list with some of the best sitcoms available to watch.

The Simpsons

This is probably one of the most famous sitcoms ever made with pretty much everyone having heard of the Simpsons. The show has over 700 episodes and has run for three decades, the Simpsons have covered all bases and have even been known for predicting things that have happened in the future! With famous characters Homer and Bart, the Simpsons is definitely one of the most recognisable shows of all time, never mind in just sitcom terms. One of the best things about this show is the fact that no matter what age you are you can sit down and enjoy some light-hearted comedy with the Simpsons, with some of it being very relatable. Every character is unique and lovable with many different add on characters in the town of Springfield, it’s no surprise this is one of the best sitcoms to watch and has kept millions laughing for over 30 years.

The Office

Usually, offices are made out to be boring environments, but not this one. The Office, written by Ricky Gervais has two versions with the UK and US versions of the show. Both are brilliantly funny with light-hearted comedy about the not-so-normal lives of the employees, in a not-so-normal office. We prefer the US version starring the main character, Steve Carrell, however, as we said both versions are great, so if you’ve watched the UK one don’t be annoyed! In the US office, all characters bring something different to the office, whether it’s Michael telling his awkward jokes and wanting all the employees to like him, or Dwight falling for one of Jim’s pranks and arguing with each other again and again. There’s nothing to not like about the office, it has a feel-good vibe to it with some great comedy that’ll always cheer you up. This is definitely up there with the best sitcoms to watch.

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty could be just the thing for you if you’re searching for something a little different. The programme centres around Morty, a teenager who is frequently dragged along on wild escapades by his drunk scientist grandpa, Rick (who is ironically the smartest man in the universe). Using his portal rifle, he was able to leap between realms and encounter all kinds of bizarre individuals, even parallel versions of themselves! When it comes to this ridiculous sci-fi sitcom, there is simply no such thing as “too far-fetched.” It’s tough to ignore the writers’ ingenuity, whether or not this programme appeals to you. “Rick and Morty” is without a doubt one of the best options if you’re sick of your normal bland TV and is one of the best sitcoms to watch.

The Inbetweeners

This is without a doubt one of the best sitcoms to watch. It’s nearly hard to find a poor episode of this programme. The ideal comedic sitcom is “The Inbetweeners,” which serves as an example. The sitcom centres on Neil, Simon, Jay, and Will, four humorous misfit high school students who try their hardest to fit in but frequently do the exact opposite. The show’s mature humour might not be to everyone’s taste, but if you can find the humour in the sort of comedy “The Inbetweeners” offers, you’ll have found the ideal binge-worthy programme that will have you laughing out loud at every episode. The programme may also be relevant for teens making the move to adulthood, which makes things extra funny.

Family Guy

It’s hardly surprising that many people consider it to be among the funniest sitcoms ever. For decades, Peter Griffin and his family have had us giggling aloud in front of the TV with their outrageous actions and knack for landing themselves in situations that are funnier than the previous. Family Guy has a unique kind of humour that no other TV programme can match. This sitcom has it all, including talking pets and wicked genius infants. If you want a light-hearted show that’s sure to make you laugh, then Family Guy is definitely one of the best sitcoms to watch.