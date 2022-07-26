Fenbendazole is an anti-worm and anti-cancer medication.

Fenbendazole is often used to treat parasitic worm illnesses in dogs. This anthelmintic medication’s origins may be dated back to the early 1970s.

Nonetheless, new research and case reports published in peer-reviewed journals support fenbendazole’s capacity to cure some of the most aggressive cancers in people. Fenbendazole’s ability to treat cancer is assumed to be due to some of the factors that set it apart from other cancer treatments:

As previously indicated, a number of scientific articles published in peer-reviewed publications exist to support and show Fenbendazole’s efficacy in healing several malignant tumours in people.

Fenbendazole, for example, has been shown to produce cancer regression in individuals suffering from large B-cell lymphoma, renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer, and metastatic cancer.

Although fenbendazole has a few negative effects, it is deemed safe for human ingestion.

It is widely available in most nations and is inexpensive to produce.

If you read the piece “How Does Fenbendazole Work?” you will recall that we claimed that fenbendazole has anticancer activity comparable to plant alkaloids chemotherapies that also include taxol. It is also worth mentioning that due to fenbendazole’s unique mode of action and exceptional safety profile, its toxicity levels are significantly lower than those observed in standard chemotherapies.

Several research and associated findings have shown (through emergent patterns) that the start of various malignancies may be related or attributed to parasites, viruses, and other similar agents.

This may be the case more often than we realize, especially when cancer cells live in “conducive conditions inside the victim.” A favorable environment is characterized by a combination of weakened immunity and a specific genetic susceptibility.

As a consequence of the above, we strongly support the use of anti-lactate, anti-worm, anti-parasitic, and other pharmaceuticals for the comprehensive treatment of cancer, which will also allow for the inclusion of conventional cancer therapies.

Human Consumption of Fenbendazole

Unlike Mebendazole, which is often used in human therapy, Fenbendazole was not intended for human usage. Traditionally, it is used on animals that have parasites (like birds, fish, and other mammals). Fenbendazole has been used to treat parasitic worms including as hookworm, whipworms, roundworms, and various tapeworms.

Fenbendazole’s capacity to cure cancer was initially brought to the public’s notice some years ago via our published study, which was produced by brands such as Safe-Guard or Panacur. However, it has recently gained popularity as a consequence of the miraculous story of a man who was able to completely cure small cell lung cancer using Fenbendazole.

Following his cancer victory, a dedicated website and Facebook group were created to document his experience and the experiences of others who have benefited from the use of Fenbendazole in the treatment of cancers such as melanoma, stage four pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer, among others.

These results add to the current and growing scientific evidence demonstrating the promise of various cancer-fighting medicines in the benzimidazole family. As a consequence of these data, we think that fenbendazole, like mebendazole before it, has a significant cancer-fighting power.

Specific investigations have conclusively proven that fenbendazole is more effective than mebendazole in some circumstances. One such study found that fenbendazole is more successful than mebendazole and certain other drugs in treating Cryptococcus neoformans, a dangerous fungus that appears all over the globe and may cause Cryptococcus meningitis in people.

Moreover, among the countless scientific articles proving Fenbendazole’s cancer-fighting powers, one publication claims:

The findings, which are consistent with previous findings, indicate that Fenbendazole is a recent microtubule interfering agent with anti-neoplastic activity that could be investigated as a potential therapeutic agent due to the effect it has on several cellular pathways, resulting in the elimination of cancerous cells.

The researchers discovered that cancer-fighting devices not only break up the microtubule capacity and proteasomal interference of malignant cells, but they can also limit glucose absorption, which automatically blocks nutrition from reaching cancer cells. The drug suppressed the expression of GLUT4 – the glucose transporter isoform 4 – which is delivered to the plasma membrane through intracellular vesicles to a ready state for glucose absorption. This is accomplished by stimulating glucose absorption in cells through insulin. Fenbendazole disrupts the linear mobility of GLUT4, lowering insulin-stimulated sugar absorption.

Furthermore, since fenbendazole functions in the same manner as colchicine (through a location on tubulin), it does not compete with other Vinica alkaloids or other chemotherapies. It works in the same manner as other benzimidazole compounds. Fenbendazole enhances the anti-cancer efficacy of various cancer therapies such as radiation, surgery, berberine, dichloroacetate (DCA), and others.

A recent scientific paper suggests that fenbendazole (and similar medications) have the ability to reactivate the genome p53. In this sense, p53, also known as the Guardian of the Genome, acts as a tumor suppressor. It should be mentioned that in certain malignancies, this suppressing function is impaired.

Furthermore, the Nature paper stated that a fenbendazole and DCA combination is particularly effective.

Is Fenbendazole safe to use in humans?

While fenbendazole was originally used to treat parasitic worms in animals, one research published by the European Medicine Agency claims that people seem to tolerate Fenben following oral exposure (oral dosage (single) as high as 2,000 mg/person: 500 mg/person for 10 days straight).

Nonetheless, no critical investigation of lengthy exposure is currently available. Given that parasite infections take between 1 and 2 weeks to resolve, the lack of scientific proof of lengthy exposure is not unrelated to the kind of medicine.

Despite this, many patients have taken fenbendazole as prophylactic throughout the years in an attempt to control cancer recurrence. It is also useful in the treatment of tumors. The medication is known to be safe, and adverse effects are few, if at all.