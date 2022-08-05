5 Questions to ask Yourself to Choose a Career

Putting your focus first

If you’re thinking about career options, it can be difficult to narrow your path down. As humans we’re prone to wanting to do a million different things all at the same time. With a career requiring time, commitment, and study to achieve success however it’s important to make the right decision before you begin. So before you start looking for language, English, or maths and physics tutors to help boost your skills, here are five key questions to ask yourself.

1. What do I love doing?

You’ve heard the expression – “do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life” or variations thereof. It feels cliché, but there’s a very real truth behind it. The best career to follow is one you build out of a true passion. Think about the things you love doing most of all in this world, and begin some research into careers that will have you doing those things every single day.

2. What am I good at?

Another key question to ask is where your strengths lie. Some people are good at languages, others maths, others again are good at drawing and design, while others have a gift for engineering. We’re all different and we all have different strengths. Every career path will challenge you somewhere, but it’s a good starting point to pick a career that involves key skills you’re already good at.

3. What are my future goals?

Ask yourself what you want in 10, 20, or even 30 years time. Do you want to be settled and have a family? In which case a career that takes you around the world might not be the easiest thing to juggle. Do you want to retire early? In which case a career in a field with generally low pay might not help you get there. Think about what you really want for your life further down the line.

4. What are my experiences?

Choosing a career involves looking to the future, but to make the right choice you can also get some key insight from the past. Think about the things you’ve done; the education you’ve had, the skills you’ve learned, the experiences that have made you who you are. They will all go into informing what kind of career path is right for you, so be sure to take stock of where you’ve been in life.

5. What am I prepared to do?

Ask yourself how far you’re willing to go to get your dream job. If it requires a degree, are you willing to put in the time and effort to get it? Some jobs require years of field experience to get ahead, are you willing to do another job and gain experience in your spare time? Think about the reality of what you’re prepared to do in order to make the job yours, to narrow down your list of options.

Whatever your chosen path, remember that private tutoring is available in all subjects and can be an invaluable tool on your journey to the career of your dreams.