Cornish cream of a property is just what the doctor ordered

Seen this lovely Cornish cottage before?

If you’re a fan of TV show Doc Martin you’ll recognise it as the surgery run by Martin Clunes’ character.

The fictional place Portwenn is actually the scenic fishing village of Port Isaac, known for its quaint cobbles, beautiful harbour and coastal views.

But the show is coming to and end, with the final (10th) season recently filmed to be aired this Autumn – perhaps a reason why the famous house has been put up for sale.

Contemporary meets modern

The property, which is listed at £1.15 million with JB Estates, is called Fern Cottage and is a Grade II listed building.

Its features blend modern with historical decor.

Josephine Ashby, Managing Partner at JB Estates, said: “Fern Cottage has received an exceptional level of interest due to its landmark location. The crew have been actively filming over the past few months, and the combination of Doc Martin fans and interested buyers has meant much focus on this charming Port Isaac property.”

Picture perfect views

The cottage boasts two bedrooms, a galley kitchen, living room and dining room with a log burner. An elevated rear garden is the perfect spot for entertaining on summer evenings.