How to Save Money on Dental Products for Your Practice

One of the biggest expenses for a dental practice is almost always going to be the money spent on dental supplies. You will be spending a lot to keep your dental practice up to date on both big supplies like x-ray machines and computer software, as well as smaller supplies like cups and rubber gloves.

In order to make sure the dental products you need to make money aren’t going to throw your business down the drain by costing you too much money, you need to figure out a way to get control. Here are some of the best ways to save money on dental products for your practice.

Analyze Your Budget

Don’t be afraid to take a look at your budget and see what is happening with your money. If your dental practice doesn’t have a budget that you are sitting down and doing an analysis of at least once a month, then you need to get one. Figure out what your dental practice is bringing in and then look at finding the best way to spend it all.

You might be overpaying on certain supplies and need to find another supplier who can get you the content you need for a lot less, and then you can put the difference somewhere else inside of your business. Additionally, don’t be afraid to do a bit of negotiating with your suppliers because you might be able to get an even better deal.

Research Prices to Avoid Debt

Even if you manage to get into a good dental practice and manage to find a good practice right away, chances are you are still holding onto a lot of debt from dental school and other sources, and you don’t want to get into any more debt while buying dental supplies. So make sure that you know about prices.

Figure out what the average prices for supplies are, and keep checking those prices each month or each quarter. That way you know what you would be paying, and you can avoid sellers who are charging too much and also work with those who are offering genuine deals on their supplies.

Take Control of Your Ordering

It can be very very easy to put ordering supplies on your dental assistant or on another member of your team, but you need to monitor and manage your money. Even if someone else is writing the checks, it is okay for you to monitor them and hold them accountable if they mess up.

If you set good expectations and tell your team what good deals are and what good deals aren’t, then you can save money and prevent mistakes or prevent overpaying on your orders.

Finally, allow your team to look in on comparison vendors and look for alternatives to brands you are already buying from. While you might want to stick with a vendor or a certain brand out of loyalty, you might also find a better deal looking elsewhere for handpieces in dentistry or other supplies.

Know What you Need

This is another part of having a sit down with your business and your budget, because you might run out of items faster than you think, or you might be over ordering something and not even know it. While it is nice to have some extras in case of emergency, knowing just how much stuff you are using every month can help you manage your budget.

Being able to evaluate your supply usage and make changes accordingly can save you a lot of money in the long run, so don’t be afraid to make those evaluations and make those calls. Make sure that you or your staff is keeping an accurate inventory of what is being brought in, what is being used, and what is just sitting on the shelf.

Focus on Reusable Supplies and how to Clean Them

While many dental practices thrive on disposable supplies in order to keep their practice sanitary, you also need to see if their are reusable versions out there. While you will need to spend more time cleaning the supplies yourself, you will save money and also help out the planet by replacing your disposable items with ones that can be used.

You Will Find That Money can be Saved Without Quality Going Down

Instead of buying the best supplies at the biggest prices, just to ensure your dental practice has the best, you can save some money on cheaper supplies. All without the quality of your business decreasing one bit!