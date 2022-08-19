How to make your home lighter and bigger

Small spaces can seem really dull, especially when there aren’t many windows. Think little bathrooms or utility rooms. Perhaps your lounge is north-facing and doesn’t get much warmth during the day.

If you need some quick fixes and big ideas, check out these solutions for transforming dark spaces into light and airy ones.

Consider a new front door

Solid doors are great for keeping the house warm and the sound out but they can be a light killer.

Where it’s possible, think about changing solid doors for glazed ones and change any double doors for bi-fold or tri-fold doors. The more light, the more open your room will feel and look. If the door leads to a brighter room, even better.

If it’s not possible to change the door, you could paint them a neutral or soft colour instead.

Hang a mirror

Double the amount of sunlight in your room by bouncing the light off reflective surfaces. It helps to completely mirror a wall or to add a decorative mirror opposite the windows to bring in the light.

Choose open plan design

If you’re debating a bigger reno project, why not think about widening your doorways? You could also knock down unwanted walls to create larger rooms filled with light.

Open spaces allow sunshine to stream through your home and can make a major difference to the brightness of a room.

Make a view

If you’re indoors you want to have long vision. Don’t let bushes and trees obstruct your view. If they are blocking your chance of light, cut them back or remove them to increase the amount coming in.

Clean the windows

Everything looks better for a good old clean, so don’t neglect your windows! Grime and sticky handprints can limit the sunshine getting in. For streak-free cleaning, try microfibre glass cleaning cloths from a DIY store like B&Q.