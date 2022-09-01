Richest biggest businesses in the World 2022

It’s no secret that online casinos are some of the biggest businesses in the world because of their sheer size and presence online. Since the conception of some of these humongous casinos, there have been plenty of scandals and plenty of strange behaviours from casinos – but in today’s article, we take a look at some of the richest casinos in the world, for 2022. Let’s jump straight into it.

Richest Online Casinos

Flutter Stars Group (£3.8 Billion)

Flutter Stars Group is the richest casino on our list. Although not a casino in itself, this holding group is responsible for Paddy Power, Betfair, SkyBet, PokerStars and many other casinos that we know you’ve heard of. This list is quite extensive, and by combining forces with other casinos, Flutter Stars Groups has an estimated net worth of a whopping £3.8 billion making it the biggest group of casinos in the world.

GVC Holdings (£3.7 Billion)

GVC Holdings was established back in 2004 and has picked up many companies and casinos since. GVC is often referred to as the “Ladbrokes-Coral PLC.” as it was once known, featuring casinos such as Gala, Foxy, Bwin, SportingBet, and of course Ladbrokes and Coral. These are huge casinos around the world, especially in the UK and with a combined net worth of £3.7 billion putting it at number two on our list.

Bet365 (£3 Billion)

The next casino on our list is a single casino and not a conglomerate of multiple casinos. Bet365 is the most profitable, and most well-known casino around the world. Featuring casinos in most regions around the world, Bet365 puts itself at number three on our list with a staggering £3 billion net worth. As Bet365 is still moving and sponsoring major teams (including 10 of the 16 teams in La Liga) – we think Bet365 will eventually move its way to number one on this list. Bet365 is also known as one of the best online casinos in UK.

Scientific Games (£2.75 Billion)

Another slightly different approach to one of the biggest casinos, Scientific games is an American gaming company that offers its games to other casinos. They have racked up a net worth of £2.75 billion and own games that millions of gamblers use. They also run OpenBet, which you may have heard of.

The Stars Group (£2.05 Billion)

The Stars Group are known to have some of the biggest casinos around, including all the “Stars”. Established in 2001, since then the group has racked in total net worth of £2.05 billion as of 2021, and just some of its brands include BetStars, Full Tilt Games, and some Sky Betting group games.

William Hill (£1.6 Billion)

Another independent casino that has taken the world by storm recently is William Hill. William Hill has been a high street brand for many years but has more recently modified and adapted to the online casino world. Since doing so, William Hill has created more brands, and more games, and has netted themselves a tidy £1.6 billion net worth in the process.

International Games Technology (£932 Million)

Not a casino itself, IGT (International Game Technology) provide many licensed games to all the casinos you see on this list. Casinos such as Elvis, Star Wars, and another thousand slots are all developed and maintained by IGT. This in turn has netted them a massive £932 million in net worth over their conception back in 1975.

BetFred (£810 Million)

The last independent casino on our list is BetFred. Although they own a few other casinos, BetFred makes up for most of their £810 million net worth. Starting out in 1967, they quickly made the move online in 2000 and since then have been the main betting partner for many sports, most specifically horse racing which is still loved and watched by millions today.

Kindred Group (£800 Million)

You might not be up to speed with Kindred Group, but we’re sure you’ll have heard of one of their names. Subsidiaries such as Unibet, 32Red and Stan James, this multi-nation group is home to many casinos that you will have played on. With the group starting from the ground up and honing their skills to be able to provide the best for their players – Kindred group has netted £800 Million in net worth on our list.

888 Holdings PLC. (£600 Million)

We’re sure you know of 888 Holdings – or rather one of their several brands including the full 888 Series. Casinos such as 888Casino, 888Poker, 888Sports, and 888Bingo are all common names as well as Mr Green and shares within William Hill. With all of these big names under their belt, this is why 888Holdings own a £600 Million net worth just by themselves.

Honourable Mention: Stake (£Unknown)

A late mention on this list is Stake (stake.com). Stake is a crypto-only casino and does not operate in the UK, however, does have a UK version of the site. Stake has millions of players from around the world and has a wide array of features that many players love, and this is why Stake has probably a bigger net worth than other casinos on this list. Although it’s not confirmed, people believe Stake has a net worth of at least £1 billion.

This is because players on Stake wager up to $1500 per spin, and with no major bet limits other than those on the live table game and slots, there’s no reason why Stake is a massive contender, and one of the biggest casinos out there.

How do Casinos make money?

Online casinos make money in a wide variety of ways – but most commonly through the player. Players who place bets on sportsbooks or indeed through the casino will more often than not – lose. When they lose, the casino is now in charge of that money lost by the player and can use it however they see fit.

Although granted, casinos do pay out a lot of money, the vast majority of players do not make a profit when they play, and that’s how casinos tend to make money. On top of this, casinos can make money from partnerships, game offerings and other private sales/deals to help them make money – but 99% of their funds will come from the players who play on their site, despite paying them out.

Conclusion

Overall, finding the best casinos online shouldn’t be about their own net worth. We hope that you can find the best casinos, and maybe some on this list that will help you win big and stay happy when gambling! Good luck!