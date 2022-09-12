Spotinvest Review: A Refreshingly Simple and Honest Approach to Independent Trading

Becoming a professional-grade online trader doesn’t happen overnight- and most people need a lot of support along the way. Choosing the right broker to get things off to a great start is a must- especially for anyone coming in fresh to the industry.

Spotinvest is a platform that has gained a fair deal of attention recently for its open, honest, and simple take on digital trading and investing. This review takes a closer look at the basics to get a clearer picture of what the broker offers and who can benefit the most from its services.

The Spotinvest Basics

Best for beginners

General broker (stocks, FOREX, crypto, CFDs, commodities, and more)

Accepts card payments, digital wallets, and bank transfers

Simple design

Paid and free options

Minimum deposit $50

Maximum deposit $10,000

Customer service 24/5 (Monday to Friday)

Demonstration platform available

Is Spotinvest a Good Choice?

Let’s start by answering the most important question: is this a decent online broker? The short answer is yes, it is.

There are definitely more advanced platforms, but Spotinvest shines in its simple but highly effective methods and practices. It is fully licensed and very upfront about the realities of the industry- two essential boxes to tick.

What People Love the Most

In short, people seem to love how uncomplicated things are with this platform. The user interface is one of the simplest- but that doesn’t make it any less effective. There is a real focus on keeping things low-key to make finding the big picture that bit easier, as well as ensuring new users feel comfortable and confident exploring the platform.

Other things that stand out about this platform include:

Fast transaction management with one-click payment options

Low minimum deposit requirement and free trial possibilities

Varied investment choices

Non-invasive customer support and account management

Access to professional guidance with some subscriptions

Helpful demonstrations and tutorials that are easy to follow

The final thing worth a special mention is the excellent mobile platform that works on smartphones and tablets for trading on the move. It works seamlessly and is an extremely valuable tool.

What Don’t People Like?

There don’t seem to be any significant downsides to this platform, which bodes well for potential new users, but there are a couple of things worth noting. The design is basic- which is a good thing in many ways, but some users may prefer something a little more substantial.

Also, Spotinvest does not work in some countries. It is unavoidable due to digital trading regulations, and the same downside applies to many other platforms. Check the terms and conditions for specific details.

How Much Does the Platform Cost to Use?

Spotinvest offers various account options. There are three paid options and one free version, although the free version still comes with charges and commissions for other elements.

Even the highest-priced tier is pretty reasonable- especially considering all the services it includes. As the tiers move up, additional fees come down, and the level of personalized service increases.

Who Should Choose Spotinvest?

The ideal Spotinvest user is someone who enjoys flexibility and is looking for variety in their trading activities. It is not a niche platform and offers a pretty even service across the markets on offer, so it is a great choice for new traders still trying to build their profiles and portfolios.

One of the best things about this platform is the mobile access, so for someone for whom on-the-go accessibility is a must, Spotinvest should be on the list.

Lastly, anyone learning the ropes and who doesn’t want to be bombarded with jargon and confusing data is sure to feel comfortable with the Spotinvest setup.

Conclusion

Spotinvest takes a simple approach to general trading and offers excellent accessibility to investors of all kinds. Bells and whistles are not what matters here- functional practicality and convenience rule.

If it sounds like the type of service and system for you, head to the Spotinvest website for more information about becoming a member.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.