Experts explain why wet hair seems thinner

After hopping out of the shower, it’s only natural to catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror. It might lead you to notice that your hair is thinning, which can certainly be a confronting moment. But why does hair look thinner when it’s wet? Does wetting your hair help you determine how healthy your hair actually is? Let’s take a look.

Matted down hair explained

When wet, your hair becomes matted. In other words, it’s less voluminous, and your hair strands clump together. This is a result of the hair moisture adding weight to your hair follicles, binding them together. Therefore, at first glance, it may appear as if your hair is thinner than it was when you stepped into the shower. However, you don’t need to panic – your hair will return to normal as soon as you dry it.

Thinning hair or wet hair?

Checking your hair in the mirror after a shower is an ideal time to identify whether or not your hair is thinning. This is because it’s easier to notice patches when your hair is matted. When your hair is dry and fluffy, patches are usually hidden by your hair. That being said, you can rely on the volume of your dry hair to cover any patches, as you spend most of your time with dry hair. Still, you can rely on a number of scientifically-based treatments to help your hair thrive once again.

What causes hair to thin?

Hair thinning can occur for a number of reasons, and it’s actually a relatively common affliction. 66% of men experience some form of hair loss by the time they reach 35, highlighting the fact that your hair loss could be a result of ageing. Even though hair loss can be accelerated by stress and poor lifestyle choices, it’s predominantly caused by the impact that the hormone DHT plays in the degradation of your hair follicles.

How to check if your hair is thinning?

It’s important to check your scalp regularly to ascertain whether your hair is actually thinning. It’s helpful to take some photos in the mirror and review them every couple of weeks. This way, you should be able to spot any hairline movements, which will help you determine if you are, in fact, losing hair.

Can you treat thinning hair?

Thinning hair can definitely be treated, so you don’t need to grin and bear it. There are two medications that are scientifically proven to treat hair loss in men – Finasteride and Minoxidil. They work together to combat the process of miniaturisation caused by DHT and stimulate blood flow to the areas of your scalp most affected by hair loss. Following months of treatment and consistent application, you will see your hair thickening once again.

Although noticing hair loss is undoubtedly disconcerting, you need to remember that it’s not the end of the world. Most men lose their hair over time, and the good news is that you can take the necessary steps to put things right. Sons’ Full Works Treatment Plan contains both Finasteride and Minoxidil, as well as a range of other treatments that can help you achieve your hair goals. This includes our Topical Combination Spray, which is great option for those who want an alternative treatment to taking a daily tablet.

Get started with a hair loss treatment plan today to improve the health and growth of your hair and get back your confidence.