Can you buy Instagram followers?

Buying Instagram followers may seem useful, but it can be bad for your brand. To find out if you should buy Instagram followers, read on.

Instagram is among the most used social media apps nowadays. In fact, Instagram boasts over 1 billion monthly users. We often find ourselves aimlessly scrolling through our Instagram feeds, as well as taking and posting photos whenever we get the chance.

But Instagram isn’t just for personal use. Several companies use the platform to promote their products and services and to get in touch with their customers. Often, the success of your Instagram is measured by the number of likes and followers accumulated.

Getting followers on Instagram is no easy feat. It may take months, if not years, to reach the desired number of followers. That said, you may be wondering if it is possible to buy Instagram followers.

In short: yes, you can buy Instagram followers, but it’s not always that simple. Buying followers on Instagram is not cheap and, often, these are bots that do not interact with your profile by “liking” and commenting on your posts. So, if your goal is to increase engagement, buying Instagram followers might seem like a good idea, but it can do more harm than good to your company’s reputation.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the practice of buying Instagram followers and discuss how it might affect your business. Read on to learn more.

What is Instagram?

Instagram is an application for sharing photos and videos. It was founded in 2010 by Kevin Systrom and acquired by Facebook in 2012. You can take, edit and post photos and videos directly from the app, as well as upload them directly from your camera album. Instagram started out as a platform for sharing videos and photos with your followers, but over the years it has grown considerably. Today, on Instagram, you can post stories that disappear after 24 hours. Also, reels and direct messaging have been added. Companies can also sell products directly from the application, so it has become a new platform for making sales.

Users can interact with content in a variety of ways, which makes Instagram a powerful social media application for businesses. They can like, comment, share and save content posted by brands. Having a presence on Instagram is of paramount importance for any business, as it can foster brand awareness, lead to increased sales and engage customers.

Can you buy Instagram followers?

Yes, you can buy Instagram followers Malaysia from at different prices, such as $ 10 per 1,000 followers. However, these followers are usually not real. These are inactive bots or accounts that won’t actually interact with your profile. So even if the number of your followers would increase, the level of engagement would remain the same.

But why would a business want to buy Instagram followers? Typically, profiles with a lot of followers are considered successful because more followers usually mean more relevance, credibility and popularity. For businesses, this can also mean increased sales. The more followers you have, the higher your engagement, which increases your chances of selling. So, if you’re starting to use Instagram for your business and looking for a way to increase engagement, you may be wondering if you can or should buy Instagram followers.

It is often not recommended to buy Instagram followers. Most of the followers you buy tend to be Instagram bots. Instagram bots are common and are often sold as fake followers to people or companies that want to increase their number. Since these bots aren’t real people, they can’t interact with your content. The same goes for inactive accounts. Although inactive accounts are not bots and are actually authentic accounts, they are unlikely to interact with your content. On Instagram, some accounts are created with the sole purpose of acting as “fake followers” that people or businesses buy to increase their number of followers.

How do you buy Instagram followers?

There are several options for buying Instagram followers. On the web, you can find sites that offer different services to increase the number of your followers. Many of these sites turn out to be scams, so if you decide to go this route, it is essential to choose a reliable one that guarantees you what you are paying for, which is a greater number of followers. Each website offers different services and prices, so it’s up to you to decide which one is best.

To buy Instagram followers Singapore, you first need to find a safe and reliable provider. Most providers offer a number of different plan options. So, the next step is the choice of the plan. For example, you can choose a basic plan, which is typically the cheapest option but also contains the most fake followers.

Some vendors may also offer a managed growth plan, which is the more expensive option. Typically, this plan offers services that will increase your engagement over time, but you will need to provide your account information to do so, which is not recommended.

Once you have chosen the plan, you need to decide how many followers you want to get. This depends on your budget, as more followers will obviously have a higher cost. While it may be tempting to buy as many followers as you can afford, this is not a recommendable idea.

Going from 50,000 followers to 100,000 followers overnight often doesn’t happen naturally. It can set off an alarm bell for Instagram. So, if you decide to buy followers, you better take it slow and buy small amounts over time.

Once you have decided how many followers you want to buy, you will complete the transaction by making the payment. The price varies depending on the plan you select and the number of followers you want, but buying followers is generally not cheap.

Should You Buy Instagram Followers Greece?

There is no denying that having a lot of followers is a desire of most Instagram users. More followers means more engagement, and more engagement means a potential increase in sales. But does having more followers mean having more participation? If the followers are real, the answer is yes. But in the case of buying followers, that probably won’t be the case.

If you want to increase the level of engagement, you’d better increase followers naturally. While this may take more effort than buying, at least you will know that your followers will be real and more likely to engage with your content.

There are many reasons why you shouldn’t buy Instagram followers. We will list some of them.

Instagram could penalize you: you may think that by buying followers on Instagram you will go unnoticed, but this is not the case. In fact, Instagram can penalize you if you buy fake followers. Buying Instagram followers violates the terms of service, which you agree to when creating an account. If you buy fake followers, you run the risk of your account being suspended.

Users lose trust: while buying Instagram followers can make your profile seem trustworthy, it can damage the credibility of your brand. One of the main benefits of using Instagram is establishing a relationship of trust with your followers. But, by buying fake followers, you could crack the relationship with your current followers. In turn, these followers may interact less with your profile and refrain from liking or commenting on your posts.

Inaccurate analytics: Tracking analytics is very important to a brand, as it gives you an idea of ​​what you’re doing right or wrong. But if you have fake followers, your data could be completely falsified. Fake followers can generate a level of engagement that doesn’t match that of your real followers. It’s hard to measure your analytics when most of your followers aren’t real. It can get in the way of creating effective social media marketing campaigns for your real followers.

How to get more followers on Instagram naturally?

So, you’ve decided that buying Instagram followers isn’t the right move for you, but you still want to get more followers. How can you get them naturally?

Create a public profile: If you use Instagram for commercial purposes, your profile must be public. A public profile means that more people will be able to see and interact with your content while not being your followers. This also means that your content will be more likely to appear in the feed, attracting more users to your page.

Interacting with other accounts: One of the most effective ways to make your account known on Instagram is to simply interact with other accounts. Comment, like and share Instagram posts from accounts related to your industry and followed by your target audience. The more you interact with other accounts, the more likely your content is to appear in other people’s feeds.

Giving Gifts and Organizing Contests: Giveaways and contests are great ways to engage your current followers, but also to reach new audiences. When your followers see that you are offering a giveaway, they will tell all their friends, who will tell their friends and so on. Before you know it, your engagement will start to increase and, consequently, your followers as well.

Creating quality and engaging content: one of the best ways to increase the number of your followers is to constantly publish quality and engaging content. Posting one photo or video per month will show Instagram that you’re not actively using its services, which can cause its algorithm to keep your profile away from your target audience’s feeds. You need to consistently post and make sure each post is engaging and relevant. From stories to movies, there are countless ways to create quality and engaging content on Instagram, so have fun and use your creativity.

Using hashtags: Hashtags are a great way to increase the number of your followers. Using hashtags is an effective way to find your target audience and attract new followers. However, you shouldn’t add irrelevant hashtags to your photos. Instead, make sure that the hashtags you use are related to your content in order to attract users who will want to follow you.

Frequently asked questions: Instagram followers

How do you know if someone is buying followers on Instagram?

It’s pretty easy to tell if someone’s followers are fake. You can examine the followers of an account to understand if they are bots or real people, count the “likes” against the number of followers and the amount of “likes” on other posts, or, check how many accounts follow. Any outliers in this data could indicate the presence of fake followers.

How much does it cost to buy Instagram followers?

The price of buying Instagram followers depends on the service provider and plan you choose, but can range from $ 10 to $ 50 or more per 1,000 followers. These costs can add up quickly over time and end up costing your business huge sums of money.

Can Instagram ban you if you buy followers?

No, Instagram won’t ban you if you buy followers, but you could be penalized. If Instagram notices a lot of suspicious activity on your account, your account can be suspended or deleted.

In conclusion

Having lots of followers on Instagram is a goal brands aspire to, but taking drastic steps to achieve it isn’t necessarily a good idea. While buying Instagram followers can be a quick fix, it can have long-term consequences. Therefore, it is true that it is possible to buy followers on Instagram, but it can bring much more harm than good to your brand. On the contrary, it is better to gain followers naturally. It may take more time and effort, but at least you will know that your followers are real and not just paid bots.