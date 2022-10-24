The revolutionary changes brought by modern technology in many aspects of life. The rising era of the internet is getting popular worldwide; people are more attracted to social media platforms and trying several other internet technologies. We all love watching TV in our leisure time to divert our minds from hectic routines. With the advancement of technologies, people are more interested in binge-watching and desire any program to be just one click away. Many sites offer TV packages, the most preferred source of entertainment among people. Reasonable prices and convenient availability make it more attractive for any individual.

IFVOD is a new trending Chinese app that will make your leisure time the most entertaining. You can watch all the top dramas, movies, news, sports, and TV shows. This application is primarily made for the Chinese audience. There are English subtitles available on all programs. People can watch China’s most popular Tv channels anytime they prefer. This app is specially made for all smart devices like; Tv, computer, laptop, tablet, and mobile phones. You can access this app whenever and wherever you desire.

IFVOD App Specs

Name IFVOD Category TV App Developer iFeng Version 2.3 Size 24.1 MB Price Free of cost Updated Latest (update date)

The Ifvod Tv app was created in 2014 by the Chinese company iFeng. To break the usual hectic routine of people, to make sure no one will miss out on their favorite series or shows and can watch at any time they get free from daily routine. This app is free to download on your smart devices.

Features

This app has many amazing features that glue its audience to their seat all day long. As mentioned below;

High-resolution broadcast, as it also depends on the video resolution. It can be HD, Full HD, and 4k UHD quality videos.

There are more than thousands of Chinese series or many other shows available.

There are more than 900 available Tv channels.

There are plenty of genres for its users, whatever suits their taste.

The app also offers different languages translation to break the language barrier.

You can also download the episodes and can watch them later without Wifi.

You can keep yourself updated with politics, sports, and other news from around the globe. You can watch the live news anywhere.

This app provides free content; a few things require a subscription.

The app is available for both Android and iOS users.

How to Download

It is a very simple and easy procedure to follow;

Navigate to the IFVOD website.

Click on the “Download” button, and now wait for completion.

After completing the download, open the download file and follow the installation instructions.

Now wait for installation and open the app to enjoy watching your favorite shows.

How Does It Work

Download the IFVOD app now open to create an account and start watching your favorite shows. There are two ways to use the live app to stream the programs or download them for later watching. If you are going somewhere where there will be no internet connection, then it’s better if you download your favorite shows to kill time.

Price

If we compare the pricing of IFVOD with other Tv applications, we can clearly say that IFVOD offers the lowest rates of all time. They only charge $5 per month with unlimited download and free watch of any program a user desire.

Benefits

There are some benefits mentioned here;

A vast range of Tv shows, series, and movies. Some programs are not accessible on cable.

IFVOD is very reasonable than other apps or cable connections.

It has a simple UI, and the whole app is available in the English language.

You can use this app on any device that has an internet connection.

You can download the videos for the later watch, as it has a built-in DVR

The greatest benefit of all time, this app is Ad-free.

Conclusion

IFVOD is one of the greatest Tv applications. That provides a huge range of Tv programs. The app has wonderful graphics and a very simple user interface, which makes it more attractive than any other app in the market. The categories are well organized so that one can easily find their likings in no time. As a personal user of this app, I have experienced the great quality of video content that was smooth and very easy to use. So, what are you waiting for? Download it today and join the most entertaining ride of all time.