Guide To Industrial Door Maintenance And Servicing

Industrial doors are one of the most important aspects of any business or facility. Not only do they provide security and safety for employees and customers, but they also help to maintain a regular working climate, keeping out debris and any other external factors that may interrupt the working conditions. Maintenance is key to keeping your industrial door in good working order. Here are a few tips on how to keep your door in top condition, courtesy of Fen-Bay Services

Signs of damage

A well-maintained industrial door can last for many years, but if neglected , it will eventually break down and need to be replaced. Industrial doors are subject to a lot of wear and tear, so it’s important to regularly inspect them for signs of damage. Look for cracks in the door panels, rust on the hinges, or gaps around the edges of the door. If you see any damage, don’t try to fix it yourself – call a professional engineer who has the tools to do this on site. With the right expertise an engineer will ensure little down time.

Keeping the door clean and clear

It’s also important to keep the tracks and rollers clean, as dirt and debris can build up over time and cause the door to stick or jam. If you have a sectional door, you should check the weather-stripping around the edges to make sure it’s in good condition. This will help to keep out draughts and pests.

Checking the springs

Industrial doors are under a lot of tension, so it’s important to check the springs regularly to make sure they haven’t snapped or become loose. If you ’re not sure how to do this, call a professional.

Regular servicing

To keep your industrial door in good working order, it’s important to have it serviced regularly by a qualified engineer. They will carry out a thorough inspection and lubricate all the moving parts. This will help to extend the life of your industrial door and ensure that it is working to its full potential. A service should be carried out annually and a record of this must be taken in order to adhere to health and safety at work regulations. With a service book an engineer can always look back on work that has been completed and identify any quick fixes, helping to limit the amount of time your door will be out of action.

Maintenance and services should not take up too much of your time, as long as you take good care of your door. These regular services will help to prevent any bigger, unexpected repairs that will cost you.