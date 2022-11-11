The Secrets of Painting with Pain by Numbers

A natural gift for painting is great, but not everyone has it. But there are plenty of people who are interested in drawing and would love to learn how to skillfully move a brush across a canvas, anticipating a masterpiece. Paintings by numbers allows everyone to do just that. Our experts say no one hasn’t benefited from painting with this technique.

Here are a few more secrets for the perfect painting.

1. Choose the right design for your painting.

For beginners, we recommend flower motifs. They include many different colors. By working with a wide palette of colors, one learns to work with colors. You will learn simple techniques to mix tones and obtain new shades. You will learn to grasp the characteristics of different tones and their relationship to lines. You will learn to recognize the transition from one color to another.

Abstract paintings are suitable for those who already have some drawing skills. In simple floral still-life paintings, it’s easy to follow the general concept of the design. Such paintings are predictable and give you more room to develop your painting style. If you don’t want to draw paintings by numbers flowers, we have a great selection of other simple designs. They are designed for beginner artists and are very easy to work with.

2. Consider the surroundings for your painting.

In addition to your painting technique and the canvas in front of your eyes, the general atmosphere around you also affects the result of your work. Choose a space where there are no disturbing factors. You need plenty of light and space to move around freely whilst painting. Choose the right easel so that it fits your height when you are standing or sitting. If you have to bend down or stretch to reach the corners of your paintings you’ll quickly tire and your painting won’t be as impressive as it could be. To set the mood for tranquility as you paint, you can choose some soothing music and paint to your favorite tune. This too can help you relax and focus your attention on drawing.

If you lack natural light, or if the room is poorly lit, use a headlamp to get a better view of the canvas.

3. be aware of the colors.

Sometimes we advise you of the obvious, but we’re relying on mass practice. One stroke with the wrong paint can ruin your drawing. People can easily make mistakes when they have already entered the painting process, of our advertising and are in a euphoric state. Just get into the habit of always looking at the paint on the brush before you apply it to the canvas. This will prevent you from making any unwanted mistakes.

4. Repainting.

If you want to get a perfect paint job, get in the habit of reapplying paint. The first coat is usually the base coat. When the first application has dried, reapply the paint. Then your colors will be vibrant. Re-applying paint also helps to cover figures in pictures. If reapplying doesn’t help, take an extra white marker pen and paint by numbers for adults in white beforehand.

5. Work with the edges of the picture.

Pay attention to the edges of each pattern and area. If multiple gradients are encountered, mix different colors where they intersect for the best effect. To do this, move the brush back and forth and flatten the intersection so that the transition looks as natural as possible. Clean water is your best helper in this process. Use water to get the paint in the desired consistency and have fun painting.