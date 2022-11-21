Billionaire Brothers pay Tribute to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity with Huge Donation

James and Sandy Easdale, two of Scotland’s richest men, have paid tribute to the “hardworking and dedicated” staff at Scotland’s largest children’s hospital.



The brothers pledged their support with a £50,000 donation and a touching tribute to the hardworking team serving sick children in Glasgow.



“We are humbled and hugely impressed by the achievements of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity,” said Sandy Easdale.



“Year after year they give their best to vulnerable kids and in the most trying of situations.



“James and I want to pay tribute to their work and we are delighted to pledge our support.”



The brothers, who this year were one of the highest new entries on The Sunday Times Rich List, were welcomed by the charity as guests at a fund-raising ball at the Glasgow Hilton.



“As fathers we are touched to see how vital help is given to children in need,” added James.



“Their operation is superb and should get a greater spotlight.



“Huge generosity has been shown by many people at the fund-raising ball and we are just happy to play our part.”



The total contribution of all other supporters of the charity’s 20th Anniversary Legacy Pledge was matched pound-for-pound by the brothers.

The children’s hospital in Glasgow has offered pioneering treatment for young people for more than a century.



A charity wing was established in 2001 to support the kids and families treated at the famous institution.



Vital money is also poured into equipment and research.



The Easdale brothers have played a prominent role in Glasgow for the last twenty years.



Headlines have been made with their purchase of the famous Watt Brothers department store and stewardship of Rangers football club, but the pair also have transport and property interests in the city.



With the help of generous donors, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity has invested a total of more than £30 million in the children’s hospital in Glasgow.

www.glasgowchildrenshospitalcharity.org