5 Unique Activities to Try in the UK: Your Ultimate Checklist

If you are visiting the UK for the first time, you are likely overwhelmed by the number of places you want to visit and all the things you want to try. But if you are as inquisitive and curious as we are, you’ll find plenty more to explore on our little island.

Besides some of the most famous tourist attractions like Big Ben, the British Museum and the Tower of London, we also offer interactive and adrenaline-fuelled adventures. If you are looking to do something other than the usual, something unique you can talk to your friends about, then you’re in the right place.

Read on to find the most unique things to do in the UK to make your visit feel like a surreal adventure.

5 Exciting Activities to Try in the UK

1. Quad Biking

Are you a fan of racing? Does the idea of rough, dangerous driving make you feel excited? If you answered yes, then the outdoor quad biking experience is perfect for you.

Situated in Leicester, Avalanche Adventure provides a variety of adventure sports and games that are perfect for those looking for an adrenaline rush. If you register for the quad biking experience, you will be provided with some of the most excellent ATVs. Considered to be a cross between a regular motorcycle and a car, these vehicles make your quad-biking experience all the more enjoyable.

Situated in Leicester, Avalanche Adventure provides a variety of adventure sports and games that are perfect for those looking for an adrenaline rush. If you register for the quad biking experience, you will be provided with some of the most excellent ATVs. Considered to be a cross between a regular motorcycle and a car, these vehicles make your quad-biking experience all the more enjoyable.

In addition to that, you can also host corporate events with Avalanche Adventure.

2. Zero Latency

If you love VR, you need to experience zero latency. This is the kind of VR experience that cannot take place just anywhere, it demands a location the scale of a warehouse.

All equipment in zero latency is wireless, which ensures a seamless and interactive experience. Zero-latency experiences are the perfect opportunity to bond with your friends and family as your teamwork is put to test in a unique and fun way. Y

From classics like Far Cry, Sol Raiders and Zombie Survival to other engaging experiences like Engeenirium, Singularity and so on, this experience will surely make your trip extra special. You can also make a great Christmas gift out of this by booking a zero latency experience for your friends.

3. Escape Rooms

Escape rooms are one of the most thrilling adventures that truly put your survival instinct to test. Imagine being locked in a room with no way to get out other than a few clues. Wouldn’t it be fun to try an experience like this one with your crew?

Besides, you will also find VR escape rooms that are quite popular in the UK. Imagine having to complete all the tasks of an escape room but in a digital setting with a fully simulated, animated virtual environment. A place where platforms move, creatures roam and trees sway in this hyper immersive experience.

Dagger of Time, Escape the Lost Pyramid and Jungle Quest are only a few of the many games to try for a memorable experience.

4. Hot Air Balloon Ride

Hot air balloon rides are one of the most magical and mystical activities to try. They feel surreal, which is only natural since you are floating in the clouds in a giant wicker basket.

Not only are hot air balloon rides a must-try bucket list item, but they are also a classic way to make your trip truly memorable. Imagine looking at the UK from a bird’s eye view, drinking in the sunset and truly soaking in the feel of England’s beauty.

Gear up for beautiful views of patchwork fields, small market towns and picturesque scenery. While unusual, a hot air balloon ride will guarantee to make your visit truly unforgettable.

5. VR Arcades

Arcades and arcade games have a way of taking us back to our childhood. Do you remember visiting the arcade on the weekend with your friends and challenging them to score the highest points?

While you are visiting, you have the opportunity to live out your childhood once again with VR arcades. VR arcades are a power-packed virtual experience that you should not miss.

With games like Paranormal Activity, The Walking Dead, Ninja Legends, Raw Data and more, VR arcade games can take you to an alternate reality. Get ready to transport to a new world for a while that will leave you wanting more.

To Sum Up

Whether you are visiting for the first time or the tenth, there will always be a unique experience for you to try in the UK. With this guide, you now have a few options to consider before planning your itinerary. No matter what you choose, we guarantee that it’ll make your trip the best one you will ever have.