Private equity (PE) investing is often associated with high-dollar investments and exclusive networks. Due to the high cost of private equity investments, this is generally true.

However, there are some cheaper ways to get involved in PE. Alexander Studhalter offers PE recommendations for those on a budget. Read on for some insightful tips whether you’re just getting started or looking for more affordable alternatives.

Who Should Consider Private Equity Investing?

A great investment option for those with time and risk tolerance, private equity has the potential to yield high returns.

Furthermore, it has always been said that one must have massive financial resources.

That is why you only see private and accredited investors and venture capitalists taking part in PE deals.

Who are these investors?

Well, a private investor can be a random high-net-worth individual with the right financial capacity. On the other hand, an accredited investor is a person who meets certain criteria set by regulatory authorities.

Accredited investors have the following:

At least $200,000 in yearly income

Classified by the SEC as a qualified investor

Net worth exceeding $1 million

Venture capitalists are institutional investors such as banks, pension funds, or other investments that provide capital to startup ventures.

Now, back to the matter at hand – who should consider investing in private equity?

Generally, anyone with the time and money to invest should consider investing in private equity.

That said, some investors might be better suited for this type of investment.

For example, those who already have a diversified portfolio and are looking to add another asset class may find PE to be a great choice. Similarly, those with the better market knowledge and in-depth research may find private equity to be a good fit.

However, there are several ways to invest in PE without having to break the bank.

Do You Have To Be Rich To Invest In Private Equity?

Alexander Studhalter is an entrepreneur and businessman with 30 years of experience. He is a seasoned private equity investor who uses his time to educate people on the benefits of investing in this sector.

Studhalter gives his perspective on private equity and whether you need to be rich in order to invest in this asset class.

Is Traditional Private Equity Only Open To Accredited Investors?

The answer to this question has been “yes” for a long time. Traditional PE deals were only open to accredited investors, who met certain criteria set by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory bodies.

However, the SEC has recently started pushing for reforms to open up this market to more individuals. So, for the first time, non-accredited investors can invest in PE deals.

The SEC has some offering rules that let non-accredited investors participate in PE deals. Rule 506 of Regulation D is the fundamental and most well-known rule which allows such participation.

What is Reg D Rule 506?

As per Reg D Rule 506(b), the Securities Act’s Section 4(a)(2) provides an exemption to non-accredited investors for buying private securities. This means the company making the offering can privately let in non-accredited investors — which is also why the exemption is known as “private placement.”

However, the purchasers or non-accredited investors must fulfill the following conditions:

You must either be educated enough to assess the risk and merits of the investment or have a sufficient appetite for risk. (In both cases, they are considered sophisticated investors).

Have good relations with the issuer or the company making the offering. (To have inside information and insights)

Commit to not reselling the securities to the public

On the other hand, while the exemption offers a “safe harbor” to investors, it requires the company selling the securities to follow some rules:

The company can’t market the securities using advertisements or general solicitation.

The company can’t sell the securities to more than 35 non-accredited investors.

The company must provide true and accurate information to the investors as they would do in the case of Regulation A.

Despite all restrictions, the company can raise unlimited money under Reg 506.

So, Reg 506(b) opens up a whole new world of opportunities for non-accredited investors to invest in private equity.

Following Are Cheaper Ways To Invest In Private Equity

If the whole idea of Regulation D seems complicated, there are many other cheaper ways to invest in private equity.

One of the best and most popular alternatives recommended by Alexander Studhalter are:

Angel Investing – Angel investing is a great way to invest in private equity without having to break the bank. This type of investment involves a group of individuals who pool their money to invest in startups and early-stage businesses. Angel investors usually make investments of between $25,000 and $1 million. Equity Crowdfunding – Equity crowdfunding is similar to angel investing, but the difference is that it takes place online through platforms like SeedInvest and FundersClub. With equity crowdfunding, you can invest in PE deals with very small amounts of money, typically as little as $100. Fund of Funds – A fund of funds is a convenient way to diversify your portfolio. This investment strategy involves investing in other types of funds instead of directly buying stocks, bonds, or other securities. They allow you to invest in multiple PE funds without having large sums of money.

Funds of funds are typically structured as limited partnerships and are often known as multi-manager investments.”

Private Equity ETFs – Exchange Traded Funds are another way to invest in private equity. ETFs, provide investors with exposure to multiple asset classes, including private equity.

PE ETFs track the performance of different private companies and provide investors with diversified exposure to the PE market. One of the biggest advantages of ETFs is that they are low-cost, liquid investments.

Bottom Line

Private equity is no longer the exclusive domain of accredited investors. With the right knowledge and research, non-accredited investors can participate in PE deals.

However, regardless of your investment type, it’s important to remember that investing in private equity can be risky, and it’s important to do research and understand the risks before you invest.