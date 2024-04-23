Goldtree Reserve’s Innovative Gold Investment Program Reaches New Milestones

Goldtree Reserve is excited to share the notable achievements of its gold investment program that was launched in March 2023. This initiative has set a new course in revolutionising the gold trading industry, establishing an important international connection between West Africa and Dubai.

This visionary program, developed by Goldtree’s licensed entity, has thrived over the past three years. By March 2023, with over 70 trades successfully completed, CEO Mr. Jacob Moore and the licensed partner decided to introduce a public platform. This platform, established under UK legislation and confirmed by the reputable law firm Spencer West LLP, offers wealthy investors a remarkable investment opportunity.

Since its initiation in 2023, the gold trade has escalated from €15M to €85M in less than a year. The collaborative work between Goldtree Reserve and its licensed entity mandates, including its UK segment, has not only amplified the trade value but also provided investors around the globe with an extraordinarily lucrative investment option, dramatically outperforming traditional investments.

The operation, initially involving the transport of gold on a single Emirates Sky cargo plane, has now expanded. Today, three aircraft fly out of Ghana bi-weekly, with gold equity distributed across several planes to reduce transit risks. Mr. Moore has indicated that additional aircraft will be integrated into the operation as trade values continue to climb, thereby enhancing risk management.

Goldtree Reserve’s investment program is tailored for high-net-worth and self-certified sophisticated investors, offering a new and dynamic option in the alternative investment market. It is rapidly gaining recognition as one of the top gold investment platforms available.

Participants in the program receive payments every two weeks, with the choice to defer or compound these payments for three years. The program offers assured returns of 12% to 15% per annum, with a 20% deferred return after one year. Investors who opt to compound their interest can secure a fixed return of 72.8% after three years. Goldtree’s unwavering commitment to transparency and ethical practices ensures these outstanding returns are sustainable.