Notable E-commerce Trends in 2024

The e-commerce sector of business has been one of the biggest success stories in the last few decades. Older consumers may remember its relatively humble beginnings, with companies such as Amazon leading the way for what became known as e-commerce. Many people will not be aware that Amazon started trading as an online bookshop in its early years.

As the business grew and expanded, it began to increase its range of products to become an online store that now sells millions of different consumer goods. Today, e-commerce accounts for approximately $6.3 trillion in global sales and is an important contributor to GDP in many countries. In the UK, it is estimated that e-commerce now accounts for over 9% of the country’s GDP. In this article, three notable trends in e-commerce will be explored.

1. The continued growth of online adult gaming

Online casinos have enjoyed explosive growth in the last decade, and they are predicted to continue growing in 2024. This is true in America, the UK, and many other countries that allow this form of online gambling. One of the key reasons for the ongoing success of this form of adult online entertainment is the ease of access that it provides gamers. In the UK, adults can visit their favourite online casino on a range of tech devices, including smartphones. In a matter of minutes, they can be playing online at thrilling slot machines such as Gold Blitz and Gates of Olympus 1000 or testing their luck at a wide range of card tables.

The accessibility of this form of entertainment is key to its success and continued market growth. Gamers simply log on to the sites at a time and place that suits them. There is no need to travel or dress smartly. Put simply, this form of on-demand adult entertainment offers an authentic gaming experience, and its accessibility is rapidly making it a popular pastime with adults from all over the world.

2. Chatbots to automate customer service tasks

Modern online consumers expect that their queries and questions will be dealt with swiftly and effectively. For example, recent research indicates that 90% of consumers expect an immediate response to their customer service questions. Repeat custom is unlikely if they receive slow responses, so e-commerce firms must develop fast and effective communication channels. A key way that this is being achieved is with the use of chatbots in e-commerce.

This form of artificial intelligence can understand simple questions and queries, directing the consumer to specific web pages or information that answers the question. Typically, the e-commerce firm will create a range of FAQ pages online, and the chatbot will provide a link to the relevant part of the article. The use of chatbots in e-commerce represents a cost-effective and rapid way to communicate with customers.

It is expected that in 2024 chatbots will continue to be rolled out across more online businesses. However, it must be understood that chatbots will never fully replace a dedicated human customer service team. Human staff are likely to be needed for complex queries and complaints for the foreseeable future. In short, chatbots can speed up customer communication and provide a low-cost solution to resolving common issues and questions.