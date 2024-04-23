The QI Group Story: From Humble Beginnings to Global Reach

Nestled amid the towering skyscrapers of Hong Kong lies the headquarters of QI Group, a multinational conglomerate with a surprisingly humble origin story. Founded in 1998 during the throes of the Asian financial crisis, QI Group stands as a testament to both entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to social responsibility — two things that don’t often go hand in hand in today’s business environment.

The group’s narrative begins with its founders, Joseph Bismark and Vijay Eswaran. Bismark draws heavily from his early educational background in a monastery and excels in such disparate disciplines as Vedic studies, the art of bonsai, music, and martial arts. A 3rd dan black belt in taekwondo, he’s assisted in coaching the Philippines Olympic team.

An economist turned entrepreneur, Eswaran, inspired in part by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, envisioned a company built on the principle of “Raise Yourself To Help Mankind.” This philosophy would become the cornerstone of QI Group’s operations, emphasizing self-empowerment and social impact — and the name of the organization’s charitable foundation.

Both founders lead with the ethos that the success of their business and the manner in which that business is conducted are inseparable.

What Is the History of the QI Group?

The nascent years saw QI Group begin with an e-commerce-based direct selling business, a fledgling concept in the late 1990s. This bold move proved to be a masterstroke. Capitalizing on the burgeoning internet revolution, that first business established itself as a pioneer in Asia, leveraging the power of online platforms to reach customers across borders.

The success of the first business led to the creation of a travel and leisure arm that would go on to offer vacation products to the customers of the direct selling business. Thus began a strategic expansion into several other sectors that were not just focused on providing quality products and services to customers; they also supported the original business of the company. Over a period of 25 years, the QI Group as it’s known today took shape, evolving with the times.

The company offers a fairly succinct statement on its website about what it wants to do and how it intends to get there.

“A company’s competitive edge lies in its ability and desire to evolve; to keep abreast of advancements in the industries within which it operates; to innovate; and to dream big.”

RYTHM and a Groove

QI Group’s success wasn’t limited to business acumen, just as Eswaran and Bismark had hoped. The group’s philosophy is called RYTHM — which translates into people first empowering themselves before they can make a difference in someone else’s life.

A visit to the company’s website illustrates this commitment, with initiatives dedicated to sustainability, inclusivity, diversity, and social awareness.

An example of that investment in making a difference is the work QI Group does with Down To Earth in Hawaii, a health and wellness retail chain, in partnering with hospitals, schools, and local organizations to conduct nutrition workshops, fostering a culture of health and wellness.

QI Group also actively promotes plant-based diets and is a plastic-free company. The group’s philanthropic endeavors extend beyond its core business activities. Eswaran, a Forbes Asia honoree for his philanthropic contributions, established the QIU University in Malaysia, aiming to provide affordable education for a new generation of young learners.

Established in 2008, Quest International University “aims to become a model research institution with strategic global links that deliver quality programs and interdisciplinary research of international standing.”

The mission of the university is not just to provide an education.

“We are here to produce graduates who change the game,” the university’s website states. “Innovators who leave a legacy in their creations. Leaders who push for positive change. And above all, to produce good people — caring, responsible, respectable individuals who care for their fellow man and the world around them.”

With a presence across 30 countries, 15 million customers, and an estimated 2,000 employees, QI Group has become a significant player in the global marketplace. Its ability to adapt and evolve — from e-commerce pioneer to diversified conglomerate — reflects a keen understanding of emerging trends and consumer behavior.

Looking ahead, QI Group faces the challenge of navigating an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. The rise of protectionist policies and the ever-evolving regulatory environment for direct selling companies necessitate strategic adaptation.

Recent issues, notably the turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza, and the continued “cold war” behavior of the United States and China, the two largest consumer nations in the world, will continue to roil business environments around the globe.

Increased regulatory battles, including between the United States and China, also threaten multinational businesses. As more and more countries adopt protectionist measures, often in areas that aren’t directly related to products and services that are affected, the waters get muddy. Politics comes into play, and the free market becomes slightly less free and subject to the whims of interests that are outside the economic realm.

The interconnectedness of supply chains, laid brutally bare by changes forced during the pandemic, is at the heart of that concern. But, as noted above, Eswaran and his group of companies seem to be more anticipatory than reactive to those changes. While those difficulties will cause concern for all businesses, the cream tends to rise to the top in turbulent times, and those companies that are most prepared to weather said storm might be able to pick up market share from those less prepared for said adaptations.

QI Group’s commitment to its core values — integrity, service, sustainability, and leadership — positions it well to navigate these challenges and carve a unique path forward.

As QI Group enters its third decade, one thing is certain: The company’s story is far from over. Whether empowering individuals through direct selling, fostering healthy lifestyles, or nurturing future leaders, QI Group remains steadfast in its pursuit of building a better future, one inspired by its founder’s ideals and guided by the principle of RYTHM.