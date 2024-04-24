Your Mobile Phone SIM Plan: A Tool for Building Credit!

In today’s financial realm, where credit dominates, achieving a high credit score is essential. Yet, this goal remains elusive for many, as one in five adults in the UK are rejected for credit due to a poor credit history.

Have you ever thought that your regular mobile phone SIM plan could actually be a strategic asset in boosting your credit score?

Here’s how a basic mobile phone SIM plan can be a vital tool in your credit-building strategy:

Payment History: Consistent, timely payments of your mobile phone SIM plan bills demonstrate responsible financial management, a critical component in establishing a positive credit score in the UK. Credit Score Improvement: Regular and on-time payments towards your mobile phone SIM plan can gradually enhance your credit score. As it improves, you become eligible for more attractive credit offers, including lower-interest loans, credit cards, and mortgages. Financial Discipline: Diligently managing a mobile phone SIM plan fosters important budgeting skills and financial discipline. By prioritizing your phone bill payments and adhering to usage limits, you develop essential financial habits that support long-term financial health and creditworthiness.

Lewis Camilleri, Founder and CEO of Boshhh, noted: “There is a real problem in the UK now with the current cost of living crisis and recession and people are struggling financially more than ever before. “It’s widely reported that increasingly a large proportion of the UK population are financially excluded from many financial products due to poor credit rating so it’s a vicious circle. If you can’t get credit, you can’t build it. With Boshhh we want to be able to stop the vicious circle.”

Boshhh, the world’s first mobile network designed to boost customers’ credit scores, is dedicated to assisting those with poor or no credit. Offering 100 per cent acceptance on its SIM plans, Boshhh works with customers to have a positive impact on credit files by reporting timely payments, helping improve their credit scores. Additionally, Boshhh rewards responsible financial behaviour with its credit booster rewards program, featuring exclusive discounts and deals at numerous high-street vendors.