The most failed Premier League transfers: Adel Taarabt

It's not only the big clubs that make bad signings. The midgets and outsiders of the APL also often make mistakes in the transfer market. Here are covered and confrontations involving "Fulham", which before the season 2013/2014 made a number of unsuccessful signings. These include Adel Taarabt.

The Moroccan joined the ranks of the Cottagers on a one-year loan. He already had experience of playing in the Premier League for Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers. It seemed that the technical midfielder would help the team create chances and regularly hit the opponents’ goals. However, the reality was different. In six months with Fulham, Taarabt played just 12 games. He registered only one accurate pass. Naturally, this was not at all the result he was expected to produce.

Therefore, in January 2014, Fulham terminated the lease agreement and the player went to AC Milan. By the way, he scored for this club in his first match.

As for Fulham, the midfielder failed at this team. His unsuccessful play was one of the reasons that at the end of the 2013/2014 campaign, the “dachshunds” flew out of the Premier League. Therefore, no one regretted the departure of the Moroccan.

Why did Taarabt play so poorly?

There is no doubt in Taarabt's soccer qualities, but his game depends too much on his mood. If he is in a good mood, the Moroccan can put on a brilliant performance. However, at Fulham he was very bad, so he did not give his best on the field.

So, if we highlight the main reasons for the unsuccessful game of the midfielder, you can not go past:

Lack of motivation. Taarabt did not strive to give his best on the field, so it was of little use to him. Poor communication with partners. As a result, there were a lot of mistakes in the Moroccan’s actions. Because of this, team attacks often ended in failure. Injuries. An injury received in the fall led to the fact that the player missed about a month. Then he took some time to get in shape and could not show all of his strongest qualities.

As a result, this signing was unsuccessful for Fulham. We can only console ourselves with the fact that the team did not invest much money in this transfer.