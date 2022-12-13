When it comes to heating your home, there are several options available. Depending on the layout of your home, you’ll have different needs when it comes to choosing a heater. There are three main types of boiler: combi, system, and conventional. British gas boiler prices have seen considerable fluctuation in recent years, so it’s important that you’re aware of recent changes to heating costs.

Heating your home is an important task this Winter, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. If you’re looking for information about how to choose the right type of boiler for your home, keep reading.

Combi Boilers

A combi boiler is a type of gas OHF (other heated fluids) system. Combination boilers are one of the most popular types of boilers for homes because they offer both hot water and central heating. Additionally, combination boilers use both gas and electricity for power. A new combi boiler can cost anywhere in the range of £600-£2000.

There are a few important factors to keep in mind when choosing a combi boiler, such as the number of people that will be using the water and their available schedules. If you have a large family or a lot of different people who will be showering at different times, you’ll want to make sure that your boiler can support those schedules.

System Boilers

A system boiler is the most efficient type of boiler available. Unlike a combi boiler, which uses both gas and electricity, a system boiler uses only electricity to power the unit. This type of boiler is commonly found in new construction, but you may also find them in older homes as well. System boilers will set you back anywhere in the range of £600-£2500.

The most important factor to consider when choosing a system boiler is the amount of water you will be using. If you have a large family or a lot of showers, a system boiler that can’t handle that amount of water may be too inefficient for your needs.

Conventional Boilers

Conventional boilers are still commonly used for heating homes in some areas of the country, but they are slowly being phased out in other areas due to their poor environmental record. A new conventional boiler can cost anywhere between £500 and £15,000 (if you’re looking to invest in a biomass– an eco-friendly alternative- boiler).

They work in a very straightforward way; they heat water through the combustion of coal and are therefore a very unsustainable form of energy. Although they are still commonly used in some areas, it is recommended that you should choose a new system if you find yourself in possession of one.

Conclusion

There are a number of characteristics that you should consider when choosing the right boiler for your home. While system and combi boilers are much more common in newer builds, they can be a bit more expensive to run. Conventional boilers rely on outdated and unsustainable technology and aren’t recommended. However, that being said, new advancements have seen the introduction of non-fossil fuel-based conventional boilers. While this may solve the issue of fossil fuel consumption, these biomass boilers are still quite expensive and should only be considered a luxury.