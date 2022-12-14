A Guide on Hair Transplantation

Today, hair restoration is much more sophisticated and far less invasive than it once was. With modern technology, people can have natural-looking hair that blends seamlessly with their own. For those who are contemplating taking the next step in eliminating hair loss and baldness, FUE surgery is a great option.

The Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure is a sutureless hair transplant method that involves harvesting individual follicles from the back of the scalp and implanting them into bald areas. FUE is minimally invasive and offers a faster recovery time than the FUT method, which produces scarring that can be seen when you wear your hair short. The tiny scars caused by the FUE procedure are less than 1mm and difficult to detect with the naked eye.

While the hair transplantation procedure may sound complicated, Dr Bonaros says it’s a relatively simple process at his Glasgow hair transplant clinic. “The whole experience can be quite relaxing for patients; the average duration of surgery is four to eight hours. Some people like to listen to music or nap during this time.

How to choose the right hair transplant clinic and team

Dr Bonaros, a leading hair transplant sugeon, recommends that patients research their doctor and clinic before making an appointment. ” Check that a professional organization, such as the ISHRS, a global medical association with the highest standards in the hair restoration field, recognize their credentials. Then schedule a consultation with the surgeon. Only a hair restoration doctor can fully assess your case and propose a treatment plan suited to you. It is also a good chance to establish trust and rapport, mitigating anxiety and improving your overall experience.”

Is hair transplant surgery for everyone?

Hair transplant surgery is not suitable for everyone. Male pattern baldness is a progressive condition, so it’s essential to consider its likely progression before choosing surgery. Your doctor will consider factors such as your diagnosis, age and general health to determine whether you will get good results from the procedure. Technical expertise is only one skill of a hair transplant surgeon. An equally important skill involves knowing when to operate and when not. A man whose hairline is receding in his early twenties may well get a good result from a hair transplant—but by the time he reaches his forties, he could be completely bald. This would leave him with an isolated area of transplanted hair on the front and baldness behind it.

Risks and side effects of FUE hair transplants

Hair transplants usually cause only minor side effects that subside within a few weeks. You may experience a tight, swollen scalp for a few days. This procedure can also cause temporary scabs on the recipient area. Ensure your surgeon has provided you with a comprehensive aftercare plan.

How much does the FUE procedure cost?

The procedure has no set cost because it is as individual as the patient and their hair loss. Your hair transplant cost will depend on the clinic you choose, the type of hair transplantation procedure you undergo, the complexity of your case, and the number of grafts you need.

Should you go abroad for your hair transplant?

The British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery – BAHRS – has published advice to patients considering having hair transplant surgery abroad. You may want to read it carefully before deciding.

Are hair transplants noticeable?

The advanced FUE procedure is minimally invasive and has a short recovery period. Within 7-10 days of FUE hair transplant, the procedure is barely noticeable, and within 4-6 weeks, it is virtually undetectable. When performed by experienced, qualified doctors, the results from hair transplantation are natural-looking, aesthetically pleasing and highly gratifying for patients.