Which type of trading platform should you choose?

Meaning and role of trading platforms

When it comes to trading securities, both beginners and professionals need to have access to international financial markets – that’s when trading platforms come in handy. Using this tool is the most convenient method of trading, as it allows users to manage their investments, easily purchase and sell stocks, get information about assets, measure progress and even open numerous accounts.

Any trading platform is a web product of a certain broker, so you always have to pay a small commission on every trade for using the services that the broker provides. Anyway, that is not an issue for most traders, as the functionality of the mentioned software is probably worth the cost.

Main types of trading platforms

There are four kinds of trading platforms, which are suitable for different devices. These are:



PC program. This tool has the widest range of features and allows traders to see all the smallest details of the process of opening and closing orders.



Web-version. The ability to trade right in the browser seems appealing, as it gives you the opportunity to make bids whenever you want and from any gadget.



Mobile application. This option is perfect for those, who are rarely home or are on vacation. Of course, you will be uncomfortable constantly trading on your smartphone, as you don't get enough information on the screen at once.



Basically, you can choose any of the represented implements, depending on which exact device you use more. We would even recommend downloading both an app and a program for PC. This way, you will be able to manage your stocks in any place and under any circumstances.

What other features of trading platforms should you pay attention to?

If you want to choose the perfect trading tool for you, we would recommend paying attention to the following details:



Interface. The navigation of a program or an app should be intuitive and user-friendly. The best way to test this aspect is to open a demo account, then open and close a couple of orders.

Investment capabilities. The more kinds of trading a broker offers – the more interesting the process of investing your funds will become.

Prompt support service. If you read the reviews and see a lot of comments about irresponsible customer support agents, you should better avoid this option. Trading is a very bustling industry, which demands immediate actions when technical problems occur.

Commission amount. This point may be the most important one for some users. Those who are planning on investing a considerable amount of money in trading, will feel even the smallest difference in brokers’ fees.

Trustworthiness. Of course, your broker should not be a new player on the market. First, consider some most popular companies, which are time-tested and have the highest ratings at the same time.

Withdrawal options. Always consider this aspect before making a deposit, as it may turn out that there are no withdrawal methods that are appropriate for you.



Actually, nowadays there are a lot of successful brokers, which have their own trading platforms established. If you thoroughly study each company, its advantages and disadvantages, as well as some unique traits, you will probably find at least one option that is just perfect for you.