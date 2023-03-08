Bloomcare’s Mission Statement

For more than a decade, Bloomcare has been utilising its specialist care centres across the northwest to provide essential care to people living with mental health issues, Alzheimer’s disease, drug and alcohol dependencies, and those with the need for rehabilitation.

Bloomcare was established with the mission of honouring the Lord in all of the company’s activities, enriching people’s lives with its service and values.

Bloomcare’s core principles are:

Love

Excellence

A Servant’s Heart

Fun

Courage

Integrity

Team

A care provider that emphasises the Christian values of empathy, love and kindness in everything it does, Bloomcare has worked tirelessly over the past 14 years to develop flexible services that place the customer right at the heart of all operations and activities.

The Bloomcare Charter outlines the company’s commitment to people and communities, recognising that it is these relationships that provide the foundations for effective, high-quality and personalised care services. A customer’s arrival at a Bloomcare home is not the end but rather the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life and a continuation of their own individual story.

Each relationship Bloomcare staff build with a client is a unique partnership tailored to their individual needs. Bloomcare respects the dignity of the human spirit, recognising that preservation of this dignity is central to promoting wellbeing.

Bloomcare care homes operate a comprehensive programme of regular events, clubs and activities, as well as offering bespoke options based on the requests of individual clients. The company places an emphasis on personalisation of care and daily schedules, helping clients to formulate routines based on their interests and continue to live the life they choose.

Bloomcare homes cater to a wide variety of interests, hobbies and lifestyle choices, planning daily events based on client preferences and encompassing cultural experiences, social events and entertainment, including regular visits to exhibitions, theatres and other local points of interest. Bloomcare’s dedicated lifestyle team helps clients to participate in personalised activities, working closely with them to put together bespoke living schedules.

Recognising that mealtimes are an important part of daily life, Bloomcare’s dining experience presents the perfect opportunity for clients to sit, eat and drink in a relaxed environment, enjoying freshly cooked, appetising and nutritional meals with a different seasonal meal choice each day.

Bloomcare’s Christian values guide and inform all of its daily activities, placing the customer’s needs, wellbeing and desires right at the heart of all care work. To ensure a uniform quality of care right across the board, Bloomcare directly employs and trains all of its care staff in the company’s approach to people-centred, respectful and dignified care. Bloomcare’s network of trainers and managers train and support carers, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to deliver the care and service that customers deserve in line with the company’s exacting standards.

Bloomcare is committed to going above and beyond accepted professional standards, supporting the aspirations of staff through continuous training and personal development and providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute towards creating safe and enriching environments for all of the Bloomcare family.