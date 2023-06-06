Comparing EnterpriseOne & PeopleSoft: Unveiling the Differences

Choosing an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution is always challenging. Businesses have dozens, if not hundreds, of options, and each of them has a different set of features, benefits, and drawbacks. One of the best ways to start narrowing down the search is to compare different products head to head.

There is no way to provide a side-by-side comparison of every ERP solution available. Instead, business leaders need to narrow their focus to consider two good options at a time. This article will focus on EnterpriseOne vs. PeopleSoft Enterprise, two popular products developed by Oracle.

What Is EnterpriseOne?

JD Edwards EnterpriseOne is an ERP system developed by Oracle for large, enterprise-level organizations. The software solution is appropriate for businesses operating in almost any industry, and its customers range from manufacturers to engineers, construction firms, and even real estate agents. EnterpriseOne features hundreds of modules and sub-modules, allowing customers to choose the ones they need without having to pay for those they don’t.

The Pros

JD Edwards EnterpriseOne is a versatile ERP solution that offers both on-site and cloud-based data storage and plenty of customizability. Users don’t need to have extensive technical knowledge to create reports, and businesses typically find that EnterpriseOne is easy to deploy.

The Cons

Although EnterpriseOne offers a wide range of features and modules, there’s no way to accommodate every possible need. Treasury management is not available, and the supply chain management (SCM) features aren’t as robust as they could be.

What Is PeopleSoft Enterprise?

Also developed by Oracle, PeopleSoft Enterprise is an analytics-focused ERP designed to facilitate data-driven, strategic decision-making. As a result, some modules are more robust than those of EnterpriseOne, while others leave something to be desired. In other words, while PeopleSoft Enterprise is appropriate for businesses in a diverse array of industries, it is more specialized than EnterpriseOne in terms of functionality.

The Pros

PeopleSoft Enterprise is a highly scalable solution that offers stable performance. Customers view its human resources features as being highly valuable, and any user can generate reports for analysis without needing to have extensive technological knowledge.

The Cons

The initial deployment of PeopleSoft is more complex than most cloud-based products. Once the implementation is complete, the ERP still lacks mobile-friendly features despite being a cloud-based program.

Which Is the Better Option?

When it comes to choosing an ERP, there is no one objectively right choice. The best way to decide which is the better option is to carefully review in-depth comparison charts and buyer’s guides. In general, though, PeopleSoft Enterprise is worth considering when businesses need a highly scalable solution that is focused primarily on data analytics and human capital management (HCM).

EnterpriseOne may be the better option for companies that want more versatility from their ERP systems. However, it is most cost-effective for large, enterprise-level organizations rather than small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs). SMBs will find that Oracle also offers additional ERP products more tailored to their needs.

Make an Informed Decision

A new ERP system is a serious investment, so it’s never wise to rush the decision-making process. Business owners, leaders, and other key decision-makers should carefully analyze not just the two options introduced above but also other appropriate solutions. There are both generalized options like EnterpriseOne and more specialized, industry-specific ERP systems available, and each of them is unique.