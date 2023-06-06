How an Adverse Mortgage Broker can Help you get a Mortgage if you Have Defaults on Your Credit File

If you’re struggling to secure a mortgage due to defaults on your credit file, it can be a frustrating and stressful experience. But did you know that an adverse mortgage broker could help you get the mortgage you need? A Little Mortgage Advice are experts in finding lenders who are willing to work with borrowers who have a history of defaults, missed payments, or CCJs. By understanding the unique challenges facing borrowers with adverse credit, these brokers can help you navigate the complex mortgage market and find a lender who is willing to offer you a fair deal. In this article, we’ll explore the role of an adverse mortgage broker and how they can help you overcome the obstacles standing between you and your dream home.

The Difference Between an Adverse Mortgage Broker and a Standard Mortgage Broker?

A standard mortgage broker works with a variety of lenders to find you the best mortgage deal based on your financial circumstances. They assess your income, credit score, and other factors to determine which lenders are likely to approve your application. However, if you have adverse credit, a standard mortgage broker may not be able to help you. This is because most traditional lenders have strict lending criteria that exclude borrowers with defaults or CCJs.

An adverse mortgage broker, on the other hand, specialises in working with borrowers who have adverse credit. They have access to a network of specialist lenders who are willing to work with borrowers who have a history of missed payments or defaults. These lenders have more flexible lending criteria, and they are willing to take on higher-risk borrowers. An adverse mortgage broker can help you navigate this complex market and find a lender who is willing to offer you a fair deal.

How an Adverse Mortgage Broker Can Help You

An adverse mortgage broker can help you in several ways. First, they will assess your financial circumstances to determine whether you are eligible for a mortgage. They will review your credit file, income, and other factors to determine which lenders are likely to approve your application. They will then approach these lenders on your behalf and negotiate the best mortgage deal possible.

Second, an adverse mortgage broker can help you understand the different types of mortgages available to you. They will explain the pros and cons of each type of mortgage and help you choose the one that best suits your financial circumstances.

Third, an adverse mortgage broker can help you prepare your mortgage application. They will ensure that all the necessary documentation is in order and that your application is presented in the best possible light. This can increase your chances of getting approved for a mortgage.

Benefits of Using an Adverse Mortgage Broker

There are several benefits to using an adverse mortgage broker. First, they have access to a network of specialist lenders who are willing to work with borrowers who have adverse credit. This means that you have a better chance of getting approved for a mortgage, even if you have defaults on your credit file.

Second, an adverse mortgage broker can save you time and money. They will do the legwork for you, searching for the best mortgage deal and negotiating on your behalf. This can save you a significant amount of time and stress.

Third, an adverse mortgage broker can provide you with expert advice and guidance. They understand the complexities of the mortgage market and can help you navigate it with confidence. They will explain the pros and cons of each type of mortgage and help you make an informed decision.

Tips for Working with an Adverse Mortgage Broker

If you decide to work with an adverse mortgage broker, there are several things you can do to ensure a smooth and successful experience. First, be honest and upfront about your financial circumstances. This will help the broker find the best mortgage deal for you.

Second, be prepared to provide documentation and information about your income, expenses, and credit history. The more information you provide, the better the broker can represent you.

Third, be patient and flexible. It may take some time to find the right lender and the right mortgage deal. Be prepared to wait and to consider different options.

Common Reasons for Adverse Credit

There are several reasons why borrowers may have adverse credit. Some of the most common reasons include:

– Missed or late payments on credit cards or loans

– Defaulting on a loan or mortgage

– CCJs (County Court Judgments) for unpaid debts

– Bankruptcy or insolvency

– Identity theft or fraud

– Divorce or relationship breakdown

If you have adverse credit, it’s essential to understand the reasons behind it. This can help you take steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting approved for a mortgage.

Frequently Asked Questions About Adverse Credit Mortgages

Q: Can I get a mortgage with an IVA (Individual Voluntary Arrangement)?

A: Yes, it is possible to get a mortgage with an IVA. However, you will need to work with an adverse mortgage broker who specialises in this area.

Q: Can I get a mortgage with a CCJ?

A: Yes, it is possible to get a mortgage with a CCJ. Again, you will need to work with an adverse mortgage broker who can help you find a specialist lender.

Q: How can I improve my credit score?

A: There are several things you can do to improve your credit score, including paying your bills on time, reducing your debt, and checking your credit file for errors.

Q: How long will adverse credit stay on my credit file?

A: Adverse credit entries can stay on your credit file for up to six years. However, the impact of these entries on your credit score will decrease over time.

In conclusion, if you have adverse credit and are struggling to secure a mortgage, an adverse mortgage broker can help. These specialists have access to a network of specialist lenders who are willing to work with borrowers who have a history of defaults or CCJs. By understanding the unique challenges facing borrowers with adverse credit, these brokers can help you navigate the complex mortgage market and find a lender who is willing to offer you a fair deal. By following the tips outlined in this article and working with a reputable adverse mortgage broker, you can increase your chances of getting approved for a mortgage and achieving your dream of homeownership.