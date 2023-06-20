Culture is King: How Black Banx Reigns Supreme in Borderless Banking

In the vast realm of digital banking, where financial institutions strive to stand out amidst immense competition, one London-based company has emerged at the forefront.

Black Banx, a global digital banking company founded on a commitment to unlocking a borderless financial system for everyone where money can flow freely, has not only disrupted the industry with its innovative services but has also proven that “culture is king” when it comes to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

When the Landscape Changed for Good

Founded in 2014 by German billionaire Michael Gastauer, Black Banx officially entered the market in 2015. It soon captured the attention of millions around the globe.

Since its launch, the banking juggernaut has spread its reach quickly and, as of the end of 2022, operates in a staggering 180 countries. With such a global presence, it’s no surprise that Black Banx has amassed an impressive customer base of 20 million retail customers and 1.5 million business customers.

As remarkable as this growth has been, Gastauer openly admits that it wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and expertise of Black Banx’s now over 3,000 talented employees who proudly call the company their professional home.

Company culture at the center of the Banx

At the heart of Black Banx’s success lies its unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant and dynamic culture.

The company firmly believes that the best people, working together in an environment that nurtures their talents, are the key to delivering unparalleled services and products to customers.

In an era where financial institutions often become faceless and at times emotionless giants both externally to the market and even internally to its own professionals, Black Banx strives to create a workplace defined by creativity, collaboration, and camaraderie.

Not just heard, but listened to

Black Banx’s company values not only encourages its employees to speak up but also considers it a core responsibility.

The company understands that an open and inclusive culture, where diverse voices are heard and respected, is crucial to driving innovation and pushing boundaries. It does, after all, serve in hundreds of markets where the cultures are just as varied as the digital banking needs and preferences.

At Black Banx, employees are far from being mere cogs in the machine; they are valued members of a team where challenging the status quo is not only welcomed but actively encouraged.

Talent diversity is key

Indeed, diversity is as good as a given at Black Banx.

Gastauer and company have always recognized that a diverse workforce, comprising individuals from all walks of life, brings forth a variety of ideas, perspectives, and experiences that lends itself well in the understanding of the financial requirement needs of people around the world and subsequent development of new products and services to meet those said needs.

By embracing diversity, Black Banx not only reflects the multicultural world it serves but also strengthens its ability to be relied upon by its customers across the globe.

All Hands on Deck

In line with Blank Banx embracing diversity and accepting differences is the collaborative effort of achieving common goals.

Collaboration is the lifeblood that courses through the company’s veins, fueling innovation and driving breakthroughs by bringing together the best that each individual has to offer.

The teams of thousands at Black Banx work seamlessly across departments and borders, united by a shared vision of redefining the banking experience, and encouraged to share their perspectives, ideas, and feedback as individuals.

This commitment to collaboration ensures that customers receive the utmost attention and care, no matter where they are in the world.

Breaking barriers: Black Banx’s vision for the future

As Black Banx continues to make waves in the digital banking universe, it remains steadfast in its commitment to a brighter future.

With a brand voice that echoes progress and inclusivity, Black Banx envisions a world where financial services, and careers in it are accessible to all. This, irrespective of a person’s background or location.

This socially conscious approach is woven into the very fabric of the company, as it works tirelessly to break down barriers, starting with its own workplace, so that it can soldier on ahead with a united front to make a positive impact on the lives of its customers.