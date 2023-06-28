ISA Investments – Reaching Your Financial Goals

Regardless of what your financial goals are, investing effectively is one of the most important steps for achieving a successful outcome.

With this in mind, one specific type of investment you should consider for your finances is Individual Savings Account (ISA) investments.

Read on to learn what ISA investments are and how they can help you reach your targets.

What are ISA investments?

ISA investments allow you to grow your savings in an account each year that shelters your money from tax.

For every tax year, you can contribute a certain amount of money to your ISAs that’s exempt from any income tax. This specific amount is determined by the ISA allowance of the current tax year.

For the 2023/2024 tax year, the ISA allowance is £20,000.

There are four different ISA types you can invest in each tax year – a cash ISA, lifetime ISA, stocks and shares ISA, and innovative finance ISA.

It’s important to know that you can only open one of each type of ISA each year, and your total allowance must be shared across all these investments.

Another thing to note here, is that your ISA allowance cannot be rolled over and resets at the beginning of each tax year.

How can you use ISAs to reach your financial goals?

There are many ways you can use ISA investments to achieve your financial ambitions, including things such as:

Grow your savings tax-efficiently

One of the main ways ISAs can help you achieve your goals is through the tax-free savings you can grow each year.

Whatever goals you might have, being able to access a sum of tax-free money can be a great benefit to reaching your targets.

For instance, if you’re growing your wealth for retirement, you can build up your ISA each year to withdraw a significant sum when you choose to retire.

Or, if you’re navigating a divorce, you can save money each year to help build wealth resilience and protection for your finances.

Create a financial plan

You can also create a financial plan to help direct your ISA investments more effectively towards your goals.

This plan will allow you to outline each of your future targets, so you can then implement the necessary steps to reach them.

As a result, you’ll have a clear set of steps to reach your goals with ISA investments. For instance, you can plan out how much and when you’ll contribute to your ISA each year, so you not only grow your wealth effectively but do so in a way that aligns with your financial situation.

The more extensive your plan, the more chance you’ll have of a successful financial outcome.

Diversify your investments

There are different types of ISA investments you can make, and diversifying these can help you achieve your goals.

Cash ISAs, for instance, are a good place to save your money and shelter it from tax. With a stocks and shares ISA, this money is not just stored away, but invested in certain securities to potentially produce a profit.

Although this can present risk, it also allows you the chance to grow your savings tax-free – any growth made will be exempt from income or Capital Gains Tax.

Also, having different investments can help you balance your risk level better without having all your eggs in one basket, should the economic climate change, for example.

If you’re looking for more guidance on how to structure your ISA investments effectively, contact your modern wealth manager to start devising your own unique approach to your goals.

Please note, the value of your investments can go down as well as up.