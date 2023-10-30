Assoc. Prof. Dr. Z. Ulas Bali: “Maternal Aesthetics is a saving grace for Postpartum BDD sufferers”

A remarkably high 79% of women grapple with body image concerns, and for those who experience physical alterations following pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding, the challenge is the hardest. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Z. Ulas Bali highlights the transformative potential of what medical experts refer to as “maternal aesthetics”.

ISTANBUL — In today’s ever-evolving beauty landscape, many women contend with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD). According to a survey conducted by Harmony Healthcare IT, a staggering four out of five women (79%) find themselves entrapped in this obsession, defined as “an excessive preoccupation with one’s appearance, regardless of the presence of actual physical flaws.” Remarkably, 27% of women encounter these feelings as early as the tender age of 10. While numerous women turn to cosmetic procedures in pursuit of their ideal physical appearance, mothers who undergo physical changes due to childbirth lead the way. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Z. Ulas Bali, renowned for his expertise in microsurgery and plastic aesthetics on the global stage, underscores the comprehensiveness of the solution known as maternal aesthetics.

Over 20,000 successful surgeries and counting

Specialising in Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Z. Ulas Bali affirms, “Maternal aesthetics is a lifeline for those confronting the aftermath of pregnancy-related physical changes. This approach encompasses a range of procedures, including breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, and liposuction. Mothers who opt for these aesthetic surgeries often experience a significant psychological uplift and a restoration of their self-confidence.”

Addressing the anxieties that may arise in mothers due to post-pregnancy or post-childbirth transformations, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Z. Ulas Bali adds, “Our team has, to date, performed over 20,000 successful surgeries, enhancing the quality of life for countless patients who have sought our expertise.”

Türkiye ranks in the top five for aesthetics procedures globally

According to the findings of the Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), aesthetic surgeries have surged by an impressive 41.3% over the past four years, with over 33.7 million procedures performed globally. Body aesthetic treatments such as abdominoplasty, liposuction, breast lifts, and reductions rank among the top five, and Turkey stands out as one of the leading destinations for health tourists seeking these services.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Z. Ulas Bali, a member of Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières | MSF), observes, “Thanks to its medical teams and hospitals accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), Türkiye continues to attract patients from around the world. Consequently, it is recognised as a global hub for health tourism.”

