How The Cloud Has Revolutionised Home Protection Systems

Instances of residential burglary in England and Wales now occur almost 200,000 times yearly. However, cloud technology is actively helping to provide users with the best smart technology to keep their homes safe from threats.

Office for National Statistics figures show that 191,490 residential burglaries took place in the year ending March 2023, emphasising the importance of ensuring that homes are as secure as possible to prevent the threat of intrusion.

While there are many measures you can take to keep your home secure, cloud-based smart technology can be one of the most effective deterrents to burglars, due to the ease with which you can monitor your premises and raise the alarm if something unusual is detected.

How can cloud home protection systems help to prevent your home from burglary? Let’s take a deeper look at a constantly evolving new standard in home security:

Innovative Security Through Interconnectivity

Cloud-based, or smart, security systems are highly effective in keeping your home safe because they enable the controlling and monitoring of security systems via the use of a smartphone or any other internet-connected device.

This means that you can check on the security of your home at any time, or receive an alert no matter where you are.

Rather than traditional alarm systems that could be triggered by forced entry or the inability to enter a correct code within a certain timeframe, cloud-based home protection systems can help preempt issues by detecting movement, recording suspicious activity, or tracking many other metrics.

The cloud computation market is expected to grow from $580 billion to $1.24 trillion by 2028, and this significant growth will be aided, in part, by home security innovations and smart home technology.

Anatomy of an Industry-Leading Cloud Security System

The great thing about cloud security is that the market is continuing to expand via the efforts of different competitive firms. This is helping to make pricing more affordable while the quality of the technology available to users is expanding.

One leading example of a modern cloud-based home protection system can be found with Vivint Smart Home, which offers 24/7 monitoring and full control over door locks, cameras, lights, and even thermostats. It’s even possible to check up on your cars while they’re on the road.

Although installing a comprehensive cloud system isn’t cheap, it offers fast emergency response times and a touch-screen video panel, smartphone app, and Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to help you keep track of your security no matter where you are.

Taking Control of Your Doors

At the core of Vivint’s service is a quality video doorbell, which is one of the most popular examples of cloud-based home security today.

Video doorbells can use the cloud to alert you whenever its button is pressed or if there’s movement outside. With high-quality video recording capabilities, it can be perfect for identifying suspicious behaviour or criminal activity in the first instance.

Working alongside video doorbells, it’s possible to use app-controlled smart locks that can even utilize fingerprint readers to gain extra levels of protection against forced entry into a property.

“Normal locking systems give no protection whatsoever from the most common form of break-in method – lock snapping,” explains Nick Dutton of Brisant Secure.

“This is the most common method of entry because it is incredibly quiet and can have the door opened in less than ten seconds.”

Smart locks are an excellent piece of cloud-based security because they can keep a log of every time your door has been opened and how access was gained. Smart locks can open through a fingerprint scanner, integrated app, RFID card, PIN, or a more traditional key.

Many smart locks are designed to alert owners should it determine that an attempted break-in is taking place and systems can feature ‘attack rods’ to help secure a lock to prevent brute force entry from occurring.

The great thing about smart lock security is that it can be used in tandem with more traditional security measures, such as a strong steel or brass deadbolt, to provide a comprehensive defence against intruders. These deadbolts can be installed by local locksmiths and will add an extra layer of defence that isn’t solely located in the cloud.

Smart Cameras are an Excellent Deterrant

Smart cameras are one of the most powerful deterrents when it comes to preventing burglaries. Aside from offering HD resolutions and a wide field of view, the potential of two-way talk, night vision, an integrated siren, and a spotlight, these cameras can also show prospective burglars that they’re in for a difficult time for avoiding detection if they target your home.

These cameras can even integrate with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit, meaning that you can easily be alerted as soon as a threat emerges.

Although hundreds of thousands of homes in England and Wales become the target of burglaries every year, the technology available to keep us and our belongings safe is maturing at a considerable pace.

Thanks to cloud technology, we have the power to make sure our homes are safe from harm at all times, with automated alert systems helping to inform us of any threats with plenty of time to take positive action.

By embracing cloud-based home protection systems, it’s possible to rest easy knowing your possessions are as safe as can be, and that any would-be burglars immediately know that your home isn’t going to be a sitting duck.