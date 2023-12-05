AMD Design Award 2023 Wraps Up, Showcasing Artistic Innovation for Sustainability

The AMD Design Award 2023, a platform for CG, media artists, and creative students, has recently concluded, highlighting the achievements of its winners.

The competition, revered for its commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation through digital artistry, has successfully closed its latest edition. Running from July to October, it drew an impressive array of digital artists focused on pressing environmental issues.

The entries covered a wide spectrum, from smart urban infrastructure designs to zero-emission transport concepts and campaigns for responsible energy use. The “Social Poster” category witnessed the highest number of entries, signifying the artists’ dedication to tackling social and environmental challenges through their work.

This year, the competition saw numerous entries, especially from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, with France, Spain, and Canada also contributing significantly. A new development this year was the active involvement of students in creative fields, with a separate prize fund allocated for the best student work.

The esteemed jury panel reviewed the submissions from October 15 to October 30. The AMD Design Award’s goal is to inspire a blend of artistic creativity and critical thought, promoting innovation and positive change in a world undergoing transformation. The jury for this year’s AMD Design Award included:

· Annibale Siconolfi — Italian artist and architect, renowned for his environmental 3D modeling work.

· Sarper Baran — Founder of Artgrab.co and a seasoned 3D artist with substantial experience.

· Rolands Zilvinskis — Freelance 3D Artist and Motion Designer from London, specialising in sci-fi themes.

· Manu VB Tintoré — A sculptor and painter exploring themes related to the future of humanity.

· Mickael Lelievre — An accomplished 3D modeling artist with a decade of industry experience.

· Matthew Betcher — A brand consultant with three decades of experience in sustainable solutions.

· Pick Keobandith — An expert in art history with a Ph.D., specialising in art and cultural diplomacy.

Manu VB Tintoré, a sculptor, painter, and international agriculture engineer, reflects on the role of an artist in our ever-changing world: “How can we understand the role of an artist in this rapidly changing and endlessly mutable world? How can an artist’s work drive the essential changes humanity requires? Probably the binomial artistic creation — critical thinking constitutes one of the keys to promote. In this sense, the AMD Design Award stands out as one of the instruments to enhance this binomial and consequently influence the transition in which we are immersed. Young and experienced professionals, guided by the theme proposed by the contest, apply their creativity and intellect to generate innovations with implications for the design of a better future.”



This year’s winners are:

City category – Recognising the outstanding achievement in designing a smarter, more efficient city infrastructure with interconnected renewable energy systems, this nomination was awarded to Thomas Chamberlain‑Keen (United Kingdom), Alberto Petronio (United Kingdom) and Nick Leung (United Kingdom).

Transport category – Applauding the visionary work dedicated to zero emissions vehicles and sustainable transportation solutions, this nomination was awarded to Loic Bramoulle (France), Axel Sauerwald (Germany) and Mike Luard (United Kingdom).

Social Poster category – Commending the creative genius behind the artwork promoting responsible energy consumption by the Citizens of the Future, this nomination was awarded to Matteo Stella (Italy), Arad Safarzadegan (Germany) and Jeanne Plounevez (France).

Best student work – Celebrating the brightest emerging talents who have demonstrated exceptional creativity and dedication in the pursuit of sustainable design, this nomination was awarded to Jannes Ennen (Germany) and Artem Krylovskiy (Canada).

The winners in each category will receive fantastic prizes that include powerful AMD products, designed to propel the advancement of creative industries. The first-place prize is a Workstation PC powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 5965WX processor and Radeon™ PRO graphics card. The second-place winner will receive a Workstation PC equipped with the AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Desktop processor and Radeon™ RX 7900 Series graphics card. The third-place prize is a ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 featuring the AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 6850U processor. The Best student work prize is a $300 Gift Card for Learn Squared that can be used to access the latest and most valuable courses offered by some of the industry’s leading artists. With these facilities, the winners will supercharge their creative abilities, reaching new horizons in their work and unlocking the potential for groundbreaking innovation.

Additionally, each winner of the contest will receive an exclusive prize: access to a Windows 11 Pro for Workstations license, further enhancing their creative capabilities.

Rolands Zilvinskis, a dedicated jury member, expresses his honor in being a part of the AMD Design Award and wholeheartedly applauds the artists for their unwavering commitment to a sustainable and energy-efficient future. He reflects, “I was honored to be a part of the AMD Awards jury, and I am thrilled to recognise the commitment of these artists to a sustainable and energy-efficient future. Their proposals showcased unique ideas, creativity, and innovation that could potentially make a positive impact in the future.”



The AMD Design Award, with a focus on environmental sustainability and innovation, embodies a critical mission to advance to a better world. By embracing the responsibility to protect our planet and encourage energy-saving measures, AMD challenges artists to imagine a world with abundant alternative energy sources and explore how we can contribute to these changes.

AMD extends its sincere gratitude to the esteemed partners — Armari, Chillblast, CyberPowerPC, InterPro Workstations, PCSpecialist, Scan Computers, and Strongbox Technology — for their invaluable contributions, empowering the next generation of innovative and sustainable designers.