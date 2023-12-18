Multinet Up’s MultiTravel: Revolutionising Corporate Travel with AI

Multinet Up has taken a significant leap in corporate travel management with the unveiling of KurumsalSeyahatCozumu.com, a website developed using insights from over 300 AI tools. This platform introduces the MultiTravel solution, offering intelligent and streamlined solutions for corporate travel needs.

KurumsalSeyahatCozumu.com is an embodiment of artificial intelligence in action, providing a comprehensive guide to Multinet Up’s innovative MultiTravel corporate travel solution. The platform is designed to assist companies in efficiently managing their accommodation needs during business travels.

The website enhances the user experience with automated processes and API integrations, making it a user-friendly and efficient tool for corporate travel management. Over a thousand hours of analysis and the use of more than 300 AI tools have gone into the website’s development by the Multinet Up Marketing Team. The site’s AI-driven features include hotel booking, budget management, and reporting capabilities within the MultiTravel system.

“MultiTravel allows companies to effortlessly arrange accommodation for business trips directly, bypassing any need for intermediaries or meetings. It provides benefits such as effective budget control, access to the best accommodation options, and the convenience of consolidated invoicing,” said Ali Emre Sever, CEO at Multinet Up.

“At Multinet Up, our digital offering is provided via a website entirely crafted using end-to-end artificial intelligence, culminating in the creation of KurumsalSeyahatCozumu.com. This website stands as a testament to our technological advancements. Through it, we aim to introduce MultiTravel to a wider audience, highlighting our solutions that streamline corporate travel planning,” he further elaborated.

Multinet Up, with its significant industry presence, boasts over 1.5 million card users, 60,000 merchants, and nearly 40,000 customers. The company offers various services, including meal cards and corporate gift cards, enhancing procurement processes for its business partners. Committed to meeting technology and customer needs, Multinet Up continues to innovate in the business world with projects like KurumsalSeyahatCozumu.com.