Timeline’s Exponential Growth in Fintech: £4 Billion AUM and Rising Partnerships

Timeline, a front-runner in British fintech and a champion for independent financial advisers, enters 2024 with an extraordinary £4 billion in client Assets Under Management (AUM). This remarkable achievement comes with a doubling in both the number of adviser firms it collaborates with and its AUM compared to 2023.

Innovating Financial Advisory Services

Under the leadership of CEO Abraham Okusanya, Timeline, founded just six years ago, has carved out a significant niche in the financial advice sector, responsible for over £1 trillion in client assets. The firm equips Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) with state-of-the-art technology that streamlines processes, enhances client servicing, and optimises financial outcomes across the UK.

Accelerated Growth and Industry Acclaim

In 2023, Timeline maintained its exponential growth, reinforcing its reputation as the UK’s fastest-growing discretionary fund manager for the third year running. The firm also entered the top-10 Model Portfolio Services (MPS) according to Nextwealth and was named the ‘most recommended MPS by Advisers’ by Defaqto in the same year.

Advancing IFA Operations Digitally

Timeline’s exceptional financial planning software includes modules for client onboarding, risk assessment, cashflow forecasting, and investment analysis. Together with Timeline Portfolios, it continues to attract a growing number of IFAs. Timeline’s integrated approach ensures a smooth, cost-effective digital experience for IFAs in the UK.

Abraham Okusanya, founder and CEO of Timeline, shared:

“ I’m truly delighted that our mission has resonated so deeply with financial advisers. Starting the year with over £4 billion of clients assets invested in better, lower cost portfolios, aligned with their goals, is ultimately reflected in the tens of thousands of end clients and their families who are now facing a better financial future.

The UK’s financial advice market represents a staggering £1 trillion in client assets. Everybody in the industry now recognises Timeline as the unstoppable rocket ship on a mission to make financial life and retirement better for millions of people. We aspire to be the Number One provider of technology-powered Model Portfolio Services for IFAs within the next three years.”

2023 saw Timeline spearhead the Adviser 3.0 conference, a significant industry event featuring Baroness Karren Brady and Seth Godin. The 2024 edition is set to include business expert Deborah Meaden, attracting hundreds of advisers in May.