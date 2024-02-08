B2Broker Collaborates with Tools for Brokers for Superior Liquidity Bridging

B2Broker, globally recognised as a provider of liquidity and technology services for the B2B sector in the crypto, Forex, and financial markets, has initiated a strategic partnership with Tools for Brokers (TFB), a well-known provider of technology solutions for retail brokers, liquidity providers, hedge funds, and prop trading companies.

This collaboration is focused on the integration of TFB’s Trade Processor liquidity bridge into B2Broker’s advanced infrastructure, with the explicit goal of improving the efficiency and reliability of the liquidity services provided by the company.

Collaboration Highlights

The partnership between B2Broker and TFB combines B2Broker’s extensive service offerings with the technical prowess of TFB’s Trade Processor, enhancing the overall service quality. Here are the key benefits:

Enhanced Risk Management : The Trade Processor liquidity gateway improves risk management for B2Broker’s clients by enabling efficient trade routing. It supports advanced trade routing for retail brokers using their own MT4/MT5 servers and allows the choice between A-Book and B-Book to help brokers manage risks or respond to market changes.

Seamless Connectivity: This collaboration provides B2Broker users with uninterrupted access to major trading platforms such as MT4, MT5 , and cTrader, alongside an external FIX API for integrating with any third-party platform.

User-Friendly Web UI and Analytics: The Trade Processor features an intuitive web interface, giving B2Broker clients straightforward access to vital data and functionalities. The Trading History page offers a detailed summary of all closed positions, with options to explore each transaction further. Additionally, other sections of the interface display statistics on open positions, current exposure, and the overall performance of the server.

What Does This Partnership Mean?

This cooperation comes timely with the ongoing efforts by B2Broker to improve its position as a leading provider of liquidity and technology for retail and institutional brokerage companies.

B2Broker’s CEO talked about the importance of this step: ”Our collaboration with Tools for Brokers directly supports our goal to deliver innovative technology to clients. TFB’s Trade Processor upgrades our offerings with improved risk management and seamless integration across major trading platforms. At the same time, this partnership opens up B2Broker’s extensive liquidity pool of over 800 pairs across 8 asset classes to TFB users. It’s a mutual exchange of strengths that promises to enhance the value we, B2Broker and TFB, aim to deliver to our clients”, said Arthur Azizov.

On the other hand, Alexey Kutsenko, the CEO at Tools for Brokers, commented on the potential of this partnership and what it means for investors: “We are excited to partner with B2Broker. The company is well-known for its powerful ecosystem of products for brokers. I am confident that together we will create an even stronger solution for B2Brokers’ clients and help them grow faster and stay resilient.”