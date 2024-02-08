Unveiling the Waves of Fortune: A Riveting Review of the Ocean Drive Slot Sends Ripples Through the Gaming Community

Ocean Drive is an online slot game developed by Booming Games and released in 2021. This game takes place on the beaches of Miami, and its high-quality graphics are paired nicely with some very fun and enjoyable gameplay features. If you want to learn more about this brilliant slot game from Booming Games, our review of Ocean Drive will be worth reading. In this review, we will break down the gameplay features, overall design and more about this top slot.

Booming Games Background

Booming Games, founded in 2014, is a brilliant online game development studio that has rapidly risen to prominence due to its unique blend of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and commitment to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences. At the heart of Booming Games’ success lies its dedication to leveraging technological advancements. The studio has consistently embraced state-of-the-art graphics, sound effects, and gameplay mechanics. With a team of skilled developers and engineers, Booming Games continually pushes the boundaries of what is possible in online gaming.

Booming Games takes pride in its diverse portfolio of online slots, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail. The studio caters to a wide spectrum of player preferences, from classic fruit-themed slots to elaborate narrative-driven adventures. The games boast stunning visuals, engaging storylines, and innovative features that keep players on the edge of their seats.

Ocean Drive Slot Design

Ocean Drive is set in a beautiful car on a Miami beach at dawn. The sun is rising, so the sky is adorned with beautiful streaks of orange and pink. There are other vintage cars parked on the street, and the sidewalks have palm trees and dim street lights alongside them. There are shops to the left of the reel with windows that reflect the beautiful sunrise. The playgrid is very simple, and features symbols with sleek graphics representing luxury cars and different people with a mafia look about them.

Ocean Drive Slot Symbols

Lower Value Symbols:

10 – Pays 0.5x, 1x, or 1.5x your stake for landing 3, 4, or 5 symbols on the reels.

Jack – Pays 0.75x, 1.25x, or 1.75x your stake for landing 3, 4, or 5 symbols on the reels.

Queen – Pays 1x, 1.5x, or 2x your stake for landing 3, 4, or 5 symbols on the reels.

King – Pays 1.25x, 1.75x, or 2.25x your stake for landing 3, 4, or 5 symbols on the reels.

Ace – Pays 1.5x, 2x, or 2.5x your stake for landing 3, 4, or 5 symbols on the reels.

Medium Value Symbols:

Luxury Car – Pays 2x, 2.5x, or 6x your stake for landing 3, 4, or 5 symbols on the reels.

Woman Smoking – Pays 2.25x, 2.75x, or 8x your stake for landing 3, 4, or 5 symbols on the reels.

Higher Value Symbols:

Man in Sunglasses – Pays 2.5x, 3.25x, or 9x your stake for landing 3, 4, or 5 symbols on the reels.

Man with Gun – Pays 2.75x, 3.75x, or 10x your stake for landing 3, 4, or 5 symbols on the reels.

Ocean Drive Slot Bonuses

Ocean Drive has multiple bonuses that elevate players’ gameplay and improve the overall slot experience. First of all, there is a wild reel symbol that covers one entire reel. These symbols can be used to substitute themselves for other base symbols to form matching symbol combinations. Similarly, there is a walking wild symbol, which is the same as the wild reels except for every spin, they move 1 space to the left until it’s out of the playgrid.

On top of this, there is also a free spins symbol, which will provide 8, 10, or 12 free spins to the player if you can land 3, 4, or 5 of the scatter symbols on the reels.

A unique feature included in Ocean Drive is the bonus reel, which appears above the main playgrid. In this reel, the symbols all move 1 space to the left instead of spinning. This reel provides bonus symbols; however, in the base game, the second and fourth reel positions are blocked until you enter a free spin round. The symbols that can land in this additional reel include direct cash payouts, mini bonuses, major bonuses, grand bonuses, wild reels, and walking wild reels.

Slot Games Similar to Ocean Drive

If you enjoy Ocean Drive and would like to play similar slot games, we recommend Beach Life, which was developed by Playtech. This slot brings the sunny and carefree atmosphere of the beach to the world of online slots. This progressive jackpot slot features symbols like ice creams, sandcastles, and sunbathers. The game’s appeal lies in its simple yet entertaining gameplay, and the progressive jackpot can be triggered by landing five sun symbols on the 20th pay line during a maximum bet.

Great Blue, another creation by Playtech, is a popular ocean-themed slot game. Set against a deep blue sea backdrop, the game features symbols like sharks, turtles, and seahorses. The Great Blue slot is known for its bonus round, where players can enjoy up to 33 free spins with a 15x multiplier.