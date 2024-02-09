Medicana Health Group’s Innovative Patient Care Through Smart Technology Integration

Medicana Health Group, situated in the vibrant landscape of Türkiye, is redefining patient care with a strategy deeply embedded in a commitment to understanding and meeting patient needs, facilitated through smart technology integration. This commitment ensures personalised and seamlessly orchestrated care experiences for each patient.

Amidst an era where technological advancements and digitalisation are pivotal in transforming sectors, Medicana Health Group, a vanguard in healthcare services, has incorporated telemedicine, wearable devices, artificial intelligence, and genomics into its patient care paradigm.

The group leverages the vast data derived from these technologies to refine its operational processes, with the overarching aim of enhancing patient experiences, improving service delivery efficiency, and promoting health literacy.

Medicana’s ethos of patient care is built on customised attention and engagement throughout the patient’s healthcare journey, ensuring a uniquely tailored and comprehensive experience.

Leveraging Technology and Digitalisation for Optimised Patient-Centric Care

As the healthcare IT market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024, with projections to reach USD 1,834.3 billion by 2030 according to Grand View Research, Medicana Health Group is harnessing this trend through strategic IT investments and the digitalisation of its healthcare services. This includes the provision of online consultations, instantaneous booking services, and immediate access to medical records and diagnostic results, significantly reducing the conventional wait times associated with healthcare services. Medicana’s digital initiatives further encompass efficient online payment systems, expedited online prescription services, and quick access to laboratory and imaging findings.

Furthermore, Medicana Health Group is pioneering in offering advanced healthcare services, such as digital second opinions for surgeries and comprehensive online rehabilitation and physical therapy programs, powered by AI. The group’s digital offerings also span online home care services, delivering a wide range of educational content from newborn to elderly care, thus ensuring continuous, accessible healthcare support for individuals across all life stages.

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability and SDG 3

“Digital transformation facilitates quicker, more targeted, and cost-effective patient outcomes, significantly contributing to the betterment of society and aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being at all ages. In tandem with these efforts, our commitment to environmental sustainability, evident in our adoption of eco-friendly practices across our operations—from utilising green energy like wind and solar to implementing paperless hospital systems—further underscores the belief that a healthy planet is foundational to sustaining healthy populations,” stated Reha Özkaya, Board Member at Medicana Health Group.

Emphasising Value-Based Care for Exceptional Patient Experiences

Patient-centred care at Medicana encompasses a holistic approach to addressing the full range of patient needs, including both physical and emotional aspects. This approach involves actively involving patients in their care decisions, providing tailored care plans, and ensuring a smooth, transparent, and empowering navigation through the healthcare system.

In response to the needs of an ageing population and the growing demand for home-based care, Medicana offers an extensive range of services tailored to elderly patients, including home-based post-operative care, telemedicine consultations, and remote health monitoring. These services not only offer convenience but also ensure continuous and effective health management, especially crucial for the elderly population.

Medicana Health Group operates a comprehensive network of 16 hospitals across seven key cities in Türkiye, serving a diverse patient base of over 5.5 million individuals annually, from both within the country and internationally.