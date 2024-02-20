Ruul Pioneers Cryptocurrency Payment Solutions for Freelancers, Joining Forces with Binance

Ruul is set to transform the freelance landscape with the launch of cryptocurrency payment options, a revolutionary step forward for independent professionals. By forming a strategic partnership with Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Ruul is at the forefront of merging the dynamic world of freelancing with the advanced, secure financial technologies offered by Binance.

Tailored to the eclectic mix of professionals on its platform, from digital developers to creative spirits, Ruul’s cryptocurrency payment feature is designed to be inclusive, catering to the entire freelance community. This initiative paves the way for numerous benefits such as quicker transactions, enhanced security through blockchain technology, and global reach, resonating with the borderless nature of freelance work.

Initiating with the option to receive payments in USDT (Tether), a stablecoin tied to the value of the US dollar, Ruul aims to provide a reliable financial avenue for freelancers. The ambition extends to incorporating other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), enriching the financial options available to users.

Embracing cryptocurrency payments opens the door to investment opportunities in the crypto sphere for freelancers, offering a new avenue for financial growth. “Our collaboration with Binance is a leap towards modernizing payment solutions for freelancers, offering them not just flexibility but also a gateway to the evolving digital economy,” remarked Mert Bulut, co-founder of Ruul.

Ruul, established in 2017, has rapidly evolved into a key player in the gig economy, emphasizing efficiency, flexibility, and global applicability in its solutions. Beginning with a strong focus on invoicing and payments, Ruul has attracted a diverse clientele, including over 75,000 freelancers and 20,000 businesses from more than 120 countries, collaborating with notable brands such as Toyota, Chanel, and KPMG.

For additional information or to adopt this innovative payment method, freelancers are invited to explore Ruul’s platform. Sign up now and discover the benefits of cryptocurrency payments with Ruul.