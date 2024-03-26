Discover the Irresistible Allure of Brussels: Compelling Reasons to Visit Now

Europe has always been one of the favorite continents when choosing a destination to explore during vacations. There are many popular countries, but, in recent years, Belgium has been one of the most chosen countries by tourists from all over the world because this country has many things to offer to those who visit it.

Brussels is the capital of Belgium and the administrative center of the European Union. This city is in the center of Europe and is the point where hundreds of thousands of tourists come from different parts of the world. This city offers different and varied tourist attractions, among which the culture and history of the region stands out because this is very important and valuable for all people.

Brussels is known for its beer and chocolates but this city offers activities for all tastes and ages and, a very important point, is that you can book a train ticket London-Brussels to explore and visit every point of the city.

Discover what to do in Brussels at weekend

It does not matter if you plan to travel to Brussels for pleasure or work or if you have a few or many days to do so because this city offers an interesting variety of options depending on the needs or preferences of visitors.

If you have, a weekend to explore this city, this time is enough to visit the must-see points.

1) The Grand Place: this is one of the most iconic squares in the city and in the world thanks to its cobblestones and the 15th and 16th century buildings that surround it. This site was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1998 and this is one of the most special places in the city;

2) Brussels Museum: if you are a lover of history and art in all its expressions, this place is ideal for you. This is a house of baroque construction that, after the bombing by French troops, was rebuilt. This museum dates back to 1887 and exhibits the heritage and history of the city, as well as sculptures and porcelain objects from past centuries, paintings and historical costumes;

3) Rue des Bouchers: this is a must-see if you plan to visit Brussels. This is in the historic center of the city and its name means “butchers’ street” because many years ago butchers lived here who sold goat and sheep meat.

There is a group of medieval streets here and these have old doors and decorations.

On this site there are restaurants where you can try different foods;

4) Mini Europe: this is a park that displays models of different cities in Europe made to scale with more than 300 buildings and monuments. This is truly a work of art because there is a process of compiling plans and photographs so that the pieces can be made in different materials.

The venue has animated scenes such as the volcano Vesuvius erupting, all with sound and movement.

The monuments have an environment with gardens full of trees and flowers that brighten the walk;

5) Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint Gúdula of Brussels: this is one of the most important monuments in Brussels dedicated to Catholic worship. This is a Gothic construction that was completed in the year 1500. The Cathedral has 3 levels.

Here you can observe and learn about the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament and other key points;

6) Leopoldo Park: the main characteristic of this site is that it has a pond fed by the Maalbeek River and this site has many species of exotic trees and animals such as ducks and geese that collaborate with the conservation of the biodiversity of the site. This has an artificial stream and if you are looking for a little relaxation this is the perfect place for you.

Brussels is a very interesting destination and, therefore, this city is a great European reference in the world. This is a complete city to explore in holidays, explore and get to know in all its aspects because it offers an important variety of attractions for all ages and types of trips.