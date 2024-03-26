The Horses Vying to Land JP McManus a Third Grand National Success

Anticipation is building for this year’s renewal of the Grand National, which is set to take place on the hallowed turf of Aintree Racecourse on April 13, and eager punters are already analysing the 2024 Grand National odds.

If you’ve been scouring the early entries with a fine-tooth comb, you’ll have noticed that esteemed owner JP McManus potentially has a strong hand in this year’s Grand National — with four horses in the top 11 of the betting at the time of writing.

The Irish billionaire is the most successful National Hunt owner of all time, recently claiming another Leading Owner award at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival with an impressive tally of five winners, six seconds, and two thirds.

However, while McManus boasts a huge 78 winners at the Cheltenham Festival, his famous green and gold silks have carried him to Grand National success on just two occasions — the first with Don’t Push It in 2010 and more recently with Minella Times in 2021.

With his likely entries this year, three of which are trained by Willie Mullins — who has won the Grand National merely once in a glittering career — McManus appears to have a fantastic chance of securing a third victory this year. So, let’s look at his charges.

I Am Maximus – 9/1

According to the betting horse racing, 9/1 shot I Am Maximus is McManus’ best chance of victory in this year’s Grand National.

The eight-year-old marked his seasonal reappearance with a win in the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse in December before finishing well behind dual Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs in back-to-back top-level races at Leopardstown.

I Am Maximus was dropped back in class when last seen in the Grade 3 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February, and he seized the opportunity — beating fellow Grand National entry Vanillier by 14 lengths to return to winning ways.

Meetingofthewaters – 10/1

Priced just behind his Mullins stablemate at 10/1, Meetingofthewaters is one of McManus’ newest recruits as the Irish owner purchased the seven-year-old from Paul Bryne just days before the recent Cheltenham Festival.

Meetingofthewaters won back-to-back races at Cork and Leopardstown in November and December and despite unseating Brian Hughes at the first fence of the Grade 3 Leopardstown Handicap Chase, was still fancied for the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old went off at 6/1 and finished a respectable third behind Twig and winner Chianti Classico. The way Meetingofthewaters rallied in the closing stages suggests that the Grand National’s gruelling distance could be right up his street.

Capodanno – 16/1

Pulled up before the last fence in last year’s Grand National, Capodanno was disappointing on reappearance – coming last of six runners in a Listed contest at Thurles.

However, he finished a respectable third from 80/1 in the prestigious Savills Chase next time out and went on to win the Grade 2 Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January.

He was dropped back in trip for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and finished a commendable fourth, but he too finished well up the testing Prestbury Park hill – the Grand National’s longer distance appears to be what he needs.

Limerick Lace – 20/1

The only horse not trained by Mullins on this list, Limerick Lace is out of Gavin Cromwell’s yard at Danestown in County Meath — which is quickly becoming one of the most powerful stables in Ireland.

Limerick Lace has had a fantastic season to date, winning at Clonmel in October, finishing second to Coko Beach in Grade 3 company at Navan in November, and scoring again in a Listed race at Doncaster in December.

However, she produced a career-best performance when beating Dinoblue to win the Grade 2 Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.