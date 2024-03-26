Insider Tips: Decoding the Process of Selecting the Ideal Property Solicitor

Property law relates to both commercial and residential property transactions and disputes. It is often referred to as “real estate law” and is a complex area. When choosing a solicitor to help with any aspect of property law, it is always best to choose one specialising in the area.

In this article, we share our tips for choosing the right property solicitor.

What Is A Property Solicitor?

A property solicitor is a regulated and qualified solicitor specialising in residential and commercial law. A property solicitor is not to be mistaken for a conveyancer. Despite the two terms regularly being used interchangeably, they are slightly different.

Like property solicitors, conveyancers also trained solicitors. They specialise in the legal aspects of property sales and purchases whereas property solicitors tend to deal with resolving the wide range of disputes and challenges that come with property law.

If you are seeking a property solicitor, it is likely because an unforeseen issue has arisen, and you need legal advice and support to resolve it.

How Can A Property Solicitor Help Me?

Property solicitors can help with a wide range of property disputes and issues, including:

Mortgage disputes

Misrepresentation of property

Possession and rent recovery for assured shorthold and protected rent act tenancies

Disputes over deposits

Recovery charges relating to rent and service on long leases

Claims about the disrepair of property

Dealing with the unlawful occupation of property by squatters

Planning permission issues

Boundary disputes

Enfranchisement issues appertaining to landlords and long leaseholders.

How Do I Choose The Right Property Solicitor?

A quick internet search will reveal a high number of property solicitors offering a wide range of services. So, how do you choose the right solicitor for you?

Check For Regulation

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) regulates solicitors in England and Wales. Any solicitor you consider should be regulated by the SRA and should have a valid SRA ID number. This will usually be displayed on their website. If you are unsure, don’t hesitate to ask.

Some unregulated solicitors will still have a wealth of experience and knowledge, meaning they will be able to offer a range of services, including legal advice. However, regulated property law solicitors will be able to provide a more in-depth and complete service, especially when resolving property disputes.

Value Experience

Experience is crucial when it comes to choosing the right property solicitor. Experienced solicitors will be seasoned experts in resolving all kinds of disputes and are the best kind of solicitor to have on your side.

They will have the knowledge and experience to able to adjust their approach to the dispute depending on the wide range of varying factors, including your personal preferences.

Read Customer Reviews

Customer testimonials and case studies are an excellent way to get a better feel for a property solicitor. Having a number of positive customer reviews demonstrates that the property solicitor has helped plenty of clients in similar situations to yourself.

Most solicitors will have customer reviews displayed on their website. There may also be customer reviews on Google, their Facebook page or on Trust Pilot.

Verified customer reviews are usually the most reliable. If you can’t find any customer reviews, don’t hesitate to ask the company if they have any recent customer testimonials they are willing to share.

Seek Transparency

Solicitors should always be transparent regarding every aspect of their role. They should keep you in the loop and inform you of what they are going to do and how they are going to do it every step of the way.

Property solicitors should also be upfront about their pricing structure and any fees should be discussed upfront. This transparency should be consistent for as long as you are utilising the services of your chosen property solicitor.

Book A Consultation

If you would like to choose a property solicitor but you’re not 100% sure – book a consultation with them! Most solicitors offer a brief (free) consultation to determine whether or not they can help you resolve your property disputes. This is also an opportunity for you to ask any questions you have and determine whether they are the right solicitor for you.