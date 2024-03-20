Improving Food and Beverage Distribution using Flexitank Technology

Transporting liquid products for the food industry can be a challenge. Cross-contamination, tank cleanings, and cost-effective and efficient transportation are of great concern in the food industry. KriCon Group BV specializes in the transportation of liquid bulk cargo using ISO tanks/tank container, with a global network of offices and agencies worldwide.

Traditional tankers can be difficult to clean or to verify their halal/kosher suitability. What were they used for previously? KriCon Group BV offers alternatives to the problematic tanker. Flexitanks and IBCs are flexible, sustainable solutions.

Certain food-grade liquid shipments are at the greatest risk of contamination, especially wine, edible oils, juices, and even food chemicals, which can be degraded or destroyed by cross-contamination. Taste is important, and reusing an old tanker comes with uncertainty. Delicate edible oils are expensive, and an old tanker could completely ruin a batch. However, a Flexitank can preserve the flavours and integrity of liquid foodstuffs so they arrive at their destination intact.

Flexitanks, constructed from premium multi-layer polypropylene, are versatile containers designed for transporting liquid products within 20-foot dry containers. With capacities spanning from 14,000 to 24,000 litres, they offer an ideal solution for one-way shipping of various liquid food items.

There are a few considerations when shipping with Flexitanks. Certain liquid cargoes will require larger sizes and additional adjustments for stable transportation. Tank containers are preferred for larger shipments, as they have supports and a stronger construction. Each of KriCon’s tank containers can be modified as needed for size or stability. KriCon Group ensures all its Flexitanks are produced with non-hazardous materials and in accordance with internationally recognized standards for the food industry.

Flexitanks should be maintained by certified personnel and performed at a KriCon-certified fitting depot. KriCon guarantees the best quality and customer service by using only accredited personnel.

Every Flexitank comes with state-of-the-art accessories, linings, and bulkheads. It can also be shipped anywhere in the world without the problem of repositioning afterwards. This versatility is beneficial for businesses of all sizes looking for a simple solution to container logistics. Repositioning is expensive, with over $20B yearly for each empty repositioning. With Flexitanks, you can skip these expenses by unloading and removing the Flexitank from the container. Flexitanks fold down to about 60kg.

In fact, polypropylene is recyclable. To recycle, empty the Flexitank of liquid, rinse with water, and wash, avoiding chemicals that can harm the environment or disrupt the recycling process. Remove any valves or parts that are not recyclable. Flexitanks are not only perfect for liquid foodstuffs but also a zero-waste shipping solution.

Flexitank is the perfect choice for shipping liquids across the food and beverage industry by eliminating cross-contamination, repositioning, and easing minds about halal and kosher requirements.