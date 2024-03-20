Travel FX Achieves Landmark 20,000 Trustpilot Reviews, Highlighting Outstanding Customer Service

Travel FX, the premier online provider of travel currency in the UK, proudly celebrates reaching a pivotal milestone in customer satisfaction with a remarkable 20,000 reviews on Trustpilot, the authoritative site for independent user reviews.

Securing a five-star rating from verified reviewers, an extraordinary 99% of Travel FX’s reviews are positive, with scores of 4 or 5 stars. This landmark solidifies Travel FX’s position as the top foreign exchange service in the UK on Trustpilot, featuring an impressive TrustScore of 4.9 out of 5.0. Trustpilot is known for its commitment to transparency, authenticity, and reliability, hosting reviews for over 228,000 companies globally, with a total exceeding 45 million reviews.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this significant milestone on Trustpilot,” declared Graham Tennant, CEO of Travel FX.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and value to our customers. We are deeply grateful to all our customers who have taken the time to share their positive experiences with us.

At Travel FX, ensuring customer satisfaction is paramount. The company is devoted to actively seeking customer feedback, continuously refining its services, and leading the way in innovation within the travel money industry.

Offering not just advantageous exchange rates and specialized business solutions, Travel FX also delivers a variety of convenient services, including direct delivery of travel currency, a currency buyback option, and international money transfer facilities.

In recognising this significant achievement, Travel FX renews its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of service and integrity, aiming to consistently win the trust and loyalty of its customers.